Strange Things About Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure's marriage has endured the test of time. The "Fuller House" alum has been married to former hockey pro Valeri Bure since June 1996. While Candace and Valeri may look like the perfect couple, their marriage has quite a few strange aspects. For starters, Candace has suggested God is the main reason she and the Russian athlete are still together. Candace has also spilled details about her sex life while at the same time promoting female subservience in marriage.

Despite it all, they have put each other first and made it work. Valeri and Candace have a daughter, Natasha, and two sons, Lev and Maksim, who have helped the couple put things in perspective. When the pandemic exposed their communication issues, their kids reminded them of their priorities. "My children were the biggest influence in helping my husband and me work through it," Candace told Yahoo! Life in 2021. The Bure children are all adults now, but the couple is still as strong as ever.

Over the years and through their ups and downs, Candace and Valeri improved their communication and made time for each other. But she's the first to admit they're far from relationship experts. "I'm often asked for marriage advice. What's the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day," she captioned an Instagram post celebrating their 25th anniversary. Interestingly, many of the weird things about the Bures seemingly have worked in their favor.