The Details Candace Cameron Bure Once Spilled About Her Sex Life

"Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure has a reputation for keeping the sexiness out of her on-screen relationships, thanks to her work for the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family. There are never any steamy scenes in her movies — unless you count sharing cups of steaming hot cocoa — and the most physical contact between characters is a chaste kiss under the mistletoe. But when it comes to her real-life relationship with Valeri "Val" Bure, she's made sure everyone knows that there's a lot more than smooching going on.

Candace first laid eyes on Val in 1994 at a celebrity hockey game. She told HuffPost that her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier had invited her to the event, in which both he and Val were playing. Candace decided she wanted to meet Val while watching him in action on the ice, and the couple got married two years after their introduction. "Dave Coulier still has a hockey stick that my husband signed for him that says, 'Thanks for Candace,'" she revealed.

In a 2020 appearance on the "Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast," Candace said she was totally unprepared for one aspect of her new life as a married woman. "I didn't know anything about sex," she revealed. She also admitted that her conservative Christian beliefs made her feel guilty about having sex, even after she was married. But now that she's gotten over that shame, she's not afraid to share exactly how much she loves intimacy.