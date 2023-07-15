The Details Candace Cameron Bure Once Spilled About Her Sex Life
"Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure has a reputation for keeping the sexiness out of her on-screen relationships, thanks to her work for the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family. There are never any steamy scenes in her movies — unless you count sharing cups of steaming hot cocoa — and the most physical contact between characters is a chaste kiss under the mistletoe. But when it comes to her real-life relationship with Valeri "Val" Bure, she's made sure everyone knows that there's a lot more than smooching going on.
Candace first laid eyes on Val in 1994 at a celebrity hockey game. She told HuffPost that her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier had invited her to the event, in which both he and Val were playing. Candace decided she wanted to meet Val while watching him in action on the ice, and the couple got married two years after their introduction. "Dave Coulier still has a hockey stick that my husband signed for him that says, 'Thanks for Candace,'" she revealed.
In a 2020 appearance on the "Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast," Candace said she was totally unprepared for one aspect of her new life as a married woman. "I didn't know anything about sex," she revealed. She also admitted that her conservative Christian beliefs made her feel guilty about having sex, even after she was married. But now that she's gotten over that shame, she's not afraid to share exactly how much she loves intimacy.
She thinks Christians shouldn't be ashamed of sex
When some of Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram followers expressed distaste over a photo of Val Bure groping her breast, she responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story, revealing that she found it amusing. She also wrote, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does." She addressed the reaction to the pic again on the "Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast," where she argued that Christians should embrace being sexual beings — after they get married. "If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage, and it's not to be shameful," she said.
Candace has also spoken about how an active sex life is one of her and Val's secrets for keeping their marriage strong and healthy. "I'm a happier person and my husband's a happier person when we've had sex," she shared on Mayim Bialik's "Breakdown" podcast in 2022. She said that she doesn't like to spill too many details about what their sex life is like because she doesn't want to embarrass her husband [44:37] and kids [42:36], but while discussing the role emotions play in intimacy, she did say, "Some days you just need the release and it's just about the sex."
Candace has even shared some sex advice. "Lay in a way you don't normally lay. ... He'll be like, 'Woah.' You'll surprise him!" she said on "Daily Blast Live."
How Candace Cameron Bure feels about sex scenes
While Candace Cameron Bure is comfortable talking about her actual sex life, filming intimate scenes is not for her. "It's very easy for me to separate acting, doing my job and pretending to be romantic or flirting with someone and real life. But if you watch anything I do, you'll see I don't go beyond kissing someone," she told YourTango in 2013.
Candace revealed that she and Val Bure have had discussions about her romantic acting roles, which often require her to kiss male actors. While Val let her know that these G-rated kisses are even a bit too much for him to stomach, he's decided to simply not watch them. "He's completely supportive of what I do, so if the worst thing is him not watching something I did, that's great," Candace stated. In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Candace confessed that kissing men who were not her husband for Hallmark was starting to make her feel a bit ill at ease as well. "I'm like, 'I don't want to keep doing this!'" she said.
Bure could always do what her brother Kirk Cameron does by refusing to kiss her co-stars. If he ever shoots a kissing scene, Cameron has his wife, Chelsea Noble, serve as body double for his on-screen love interest. "We're actually husband and wife honoring marriage behind the scenes," he said on "Today." We wonder if Val has ever casually mentioned this to Candace?