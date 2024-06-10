The Stunning Transformation Of TikToker Frankie LaPenna

Frankie LaPenna is arguably one of the funniest and fastest-growing comedy stars on TikTok. LaPenna has largely gained virality from wearing his sleeveless beige shirt-and-shorts combo, also boasting a waist-cinching belt to accentuate his hilariously curvy butt. The internet sensation has reached millions of fans as the self-described "most caked up man on the internet." As of June 2024, LaPenna has amassed two million followers on Instagram, 8.6 million fans on TikTok, and 8.72 million YouTube subscribers.

When he began posting videos on the internet, LaPenna worked from his mom's basement. He eventually upgraded to a full-fledged office, featuring high-end furniture and scenic views, as he shared in a May 7, 2024 post on Instagram. Along the way, his amusing approach to internet comedy drew the attention of celebrities, many of whom he has gone on to collaborate with. LaPenna flaunted his behind while dancing with singer Jason Derulo to his 2014 hit, "Wiggle," in September 2022, and a little over a year later, joined WWE legend John Cena, who has had quite the transformation himself, in an ad for Candy Crush.

LaPenna's approach to impactful, quick-witted, short-form entertainment is both a science and an art. "My videos are like a shock-value type of humor where it's like sensationalism and you're almost overwhelmed," he explained in an interview with WZZM. There's no doubt that he has mastered his craft, but how did he get to the top? Here's the story of LaPenna's stunning transformation before and after social media stardom.