Who Is Frankie LaPenna's Girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki?

It's hard out here for a TikTok star. Sure, you got the money for the rent, for the Cadillacs, and gas money spent, but you have to give up your personal life. And put up with a whole lot of trolls talking smack. Frankie LaPenna shot to TikTok stardom courtesy of his famous butt. Still, just because his tush is the talk of the TikTok town doesn't mean he puts it all out there. He likes to keep a little back, like his relationship with his girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki.

Beyoncé's first official TikTok had fans freaking out. The Beehive went into overdrive in July 2022 after she posted a mashup of fans dancing to her new single, "Break My Soul." The singer racked up 4.9 million followers and 5.4 million likes. However, LaPenna smashes Queen B out of the water. The 25-year-old has 8.2 million followers and 246.3 million likes. Take that to the bank Mrs. Carter.

Shockingly, according to Styles Rant, LaPenna doesn't take anything to the bank; he does it all for the love of comedy. LaPenna claims he doesn't make a cent directly off his social media content—although he does rake it in through branding partnerships. "There is a lot more monetary value in these TikToks, Instagram reels, YouTube shorts, and my time is much more valuable spent making them," LaPenna told 98 Rock Baltimore. He also values the time he spends on his love life. So, who is Frankie Lapenna's girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki?