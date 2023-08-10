Who Is Frankie LaPenna's Girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki?
It's hard out here for a TikTok star. Sure, you got the money for the rent, for the Cadillacs, and gas money spent, but you have to give up your personal life. And put up with a whole lot of trolls talking smack. Frankie LaPenna shot to TikTok stardom courtesy of his famous butt. Still, just because his tush is the talk of the TikTok town doesn't mean he puts it all out there. He likes to keep a little back, like his relationship with his girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki.
Beyoncé's first official TikTok had fans freaking out. The Beehive went into overdrive in July 2022 after she posted a mashup of fans dancing to her new single, "Break My Soul." The singer racked up 4.9 million followers and 5.4 million likes. However, LaPenna smashes Queen B out of the water. The 25-year-old has 8.2 million followers and 246.3 million likes. Take that to the bank Mrs. Carter.
Shockingly, according to Styles Rant, LaPenna doesn't take anything to the bank; he does it all for the love of comedy. LaPenna claims he doesn't make a cent directly off his social media content—although he does rake it in through branding partnerships. "There is a lot more monetary value in these TikToks, Instagram reels, YouTube shorts, and my time is much more valuable spent making them," LaPenna told 98 Rock Baltimore. He also values the time he spends on his love life. So, who is Frankie Lapenna's girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki?
TikTok and chill
Frankie LaPenna's girlfriend, Kayla Lewicki, is also a TikTok star, although she's yet to reach the dizzying heights of her boo. That said, she's doing okay for herself, with 10.4 thousand followers and 145.7 thousand likes. And she's not too proud to get a little help from her famous fella. LaPenna is a regular fixture on Lewicki's TikTok, popping up in his underwear all over the show.
Lewicki posted a video and photo montage of her and LaPenna in 2022, which undoubtedly helped ramp up her TikTok currency. "Once upon a time, a Kayla met a Frank," she captioned the post. "Just a little appreciation for my best friend," she wrote on a clip of the two spitting popcorn at each other. "Are we getting married?" LaPenna replied to the post. "Most likely," Lewicki shot back. Awww! Per Lewicki's Creator Profile, she's a producer and director, so she has plenty in common with LaPenna, who studied cinematography and video production at Grand State University.
According to her Backstage profile, Lewicki's from Scottsdale, Arizona, and she's also a model. Lewicki describes herself as "charismatic, outgoing, dedicated, driven and lively," among other characteristics. And if all that's not enough, Lewicki also produces award-winning movies. "Ozone Films won 'Best of Grand Rapids' award at the Film Festival this weekend," she announced on Instagram. "We are honored and appreciate all who came out to help collectively celebrate our local creatives."
Michigan proud
Both Frankie LaPenna and Kayla Lewicki hail from Michigan. According to her LinkedIn, Lewicki is from Belmont and attended Rockford High School. She was in the choir, active in the school drama program, and was a competitive cheerleader captain. Before entering the entertainment world, Lewicki worked as a hostess and server, teaching assistant, and senior sales executive for a jewelry company in Grand Rapids. She also volunteered for an international food pantry and nursing home.
According to Sportskeedia, LaPenna went to Grand Rapids Christian High School before heading off to college. Tragically, he lost his older brother, Joey, when they were young. He would have turned 27 on February 3, 2023. Wealthy Peeps notes that despite occasionally cropping up in each other's videos and on their Instagram feeds, LaPenna and Lewicki prefer to keep their relationship low-key. They don't speak about each other or their love life in interviews. Still, it's evident to fans how close they are from the clips Lewicki posts of them together on her TikTok. LaPenna first appeared in a November 2021 video joking about them both suffering from stomach problems.
It's also clear that Lewicki is super close to her family. "Happy National Sibling Day to you, Germ," she captioned a childhood photo of her and her brother and mom. "Nobody on this earth makes me laugh harder than you. You are my best friend, and I wouldn't trade you for a thing. I love you with all of my heart."
The couple that TikToks together..
One glance at Kayla Lewicki's Instagram feed shows her passion for the ocean, wildlife, and her friends. But, above all—aside from Frankie LaPenna, presumably—she really is crazy about her brother. "My absolute favorite guy will always be you, Brohammer Slammer Jammer," a bikini-clad Lewicki captioned a pic of the two of them out together on a boat ride on Torch Lake, Michigan.
Lewicki describes herself as a "Truth-Seeker & Free-Thinker." She's dedicated to her faith, with inspirational quotes from US author and Pastor John Maxwell sprinkled throughout her Instagram feed. "Continue When Discouraged, For Where There Is No Faith In The Future, There Is No Power In The Present," she wrote alongside one photo.
Lewicki may have some catching up to do if she wants to match LaPenna's social media celebrity status, but one thing's clear, they make great TikTok. The pair share the same outlandish, TMI, and often gross sense of humor. "We love a lemon wedge," she captioned a video of her chowing down on a whole lemon slice, rind and all, as LaPenna looks on, feigning horror.