Beyoncé's First Official TikTok Has Fans Freaking Out

The BeyHive was completely shocked when Beyoncé recently decided to join TikTok. The superstar singer seemingly could not resist the social media platform anymore when she decided to break the internet and make her first TikTok on July 14. She posted a mashup of fans dancing to her new single, "Break My Soul," and gave credit to all of the creators in the comment section. The TikTok also featured Cardi B! In just one day, Beyoncé garnered over 3 million followers on the platform.

In the caption of her first TikTok, she said, "Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B." The video has thousands of comments from fans and one from the official TikTok platform account saying, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED."

This is not the only good news for fans of Beyoncé and the popular social media platform. According to USA Today, the singer's full music catalog is now available on TikTok for creators to use. While Beyoncé created her TikTok account some time ago, this is her first ever publicly posted video. Her decision to finally post a TikTok and add her music to the popular application has fans more than excited.