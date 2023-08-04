What's The Story Behind Frankie Lapennas' Famous Butt?

TikTok star Frankie LaPenna shot to social media fame for his green screen videos poking fun at pandemic-era Zoom meetings, butt (go with it) these days, he's known just as well for his famous posterior. Just one question: What's the story behind, well, his behind?

There's no denying that much of LaPenna's success on social media can be attributed to his voluptuous character, Jim Kardashian. In fact, as he said in a 2022 YouTube video, content featuring the curvy character took up three of the spots in his top five most viral pieces of content across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube combined. Since then, he's only continued to rake in the views, with one of his most watched YouTube shorts (we're talking 212 million views, here) seeing the character offer booty print autographs to fans as part of a "Meet and greet." At the time of this writing, the meet and greet video is his third most-watched video on the platform. Ahead of that is his fight video, "Caked up man wins a fight using his cake." His most viewed clip is that same character taking a dramatic fall in the same fight (though there's no doubt that the aforementioned "cake" broke his fall and prevented any injuries).

It's safe to say that LaPenna's gigantic peach has captivated his social media following. However, our question remains. What's the origin story of the hindquarters that propelled him to internet superstardom, and is it the real deal or just a clever illusion? Let's get to the bottom of it!