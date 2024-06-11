Anthony Bourdain's Toxicology Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details

This article discusses suicide and drug addiction

Anthony Bourdain's death sent shockwaves across the world in June 2018. The chef, TV host, and author was found dead in his hotel room in Alsace. Investigators concluded Bourdain died by suicide, and a toxicology report found no substances in his blood. He was 61. The "Parts Unknown" host had been in northeastern France filming the award-winning CNN show with fellow celebrity chef Éric Ripert. His death shocked not only his fans but also his loved ones.

"He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this," Bourdain's mother, Gladys, told The New York Times. But the controversial book, "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," shared tragic texts Bourdain sent his estranged wife before he died that suggest he was in a poor mental state. "I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job. I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty," he wrote Ottavia Busia-Bourdain (via The New York Times).

The book also included texts between Bourdain and Asia Argento, with whom he had been in a relationship since the previous year. "You were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life," he wrote to her (via People). All of this gave insight into his last few days, but many still found it hard to believe he could end his life. Given Bourdain's past issues with drug addiction, many wondered if narcotics played a role in his death, but they didn't.