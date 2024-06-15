The Tragic Truth About Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown has been acting since she was eight years old and had small bits in hit shows, but it was starring in "Stranger Things" at age 11 that really catapulted her to fame. The young actor played the mysterious Eleven with superpowers and soon became a fan favorite of the Netflix series. However, with it came the negative parts of being a star. "I try to keep a lot of people out. I draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity really, just to keep people out and lock that fence," she told Women's Wear Daily.

Unfortunately, when Brown let in Drake, she and the rapper received a lot of backlash over their friendship. When Brown was only 14 years old, she revealed to W Magazine that she and the "Hotline Bling" singer, who was in his early 30s at the time, had a close relationship. "Honestly, we text all the time now. He helps me with everything, like just life lessons, he's amazing, he's a great human being," she gushed. Their 17-year age gap raised some eyebrows, and Brown took to social media to write, "Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird... For real ... I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life," according to BuzzFeed News. Growing up in the spotlight is never easy, and while Brown's career is thriving despite the controversy, she's faced many challenges along the way.