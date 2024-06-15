HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Legal And Financial Issues, Explained

Mo money, mo problems? Fans were first introduced to Chelsea Houska DeBoer way back in 2010 when she starred in Season 2 of MTV's "16 & Pregnant." In 2011, she made the jump to "Teen Mom 2" and documented her life as a single teenage mother to her daughter Aubree, whom she shares with her ex, Adam Lind. By 2016, The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Chelsea was raking in a staggering $250,000 per season. Since then, it appears things have only gotten better for the reality star. In October 2016, she wed Cole DeBoer, and they went on to welcome three children together. Then, in February 2022, they landed their very own HGTV show, "Down Home Fab."

Alas, in April 2020, the DeBoers ran into a bit of legal and financial trouble that threatened to upend their success entirely. It all started when Envy Branding, a consulting group, slapped Chelsea and Cole with a staggering $3 million lawsuit, citing that they were in breach of contract. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Envy claimed that the couple hired the agency in 2015 to "negotiate appearance, endorsement, licensing, royalty and television agreements and related contracts." In return, the couple was to pay the company 35% and 40% of all domestic and foreign deals, respectively. Instead, Envy alleged that the DeBoers told "certain Brands to directly pay Houska, DeBoer, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees." YIKES.