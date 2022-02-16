What We Know About Former Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea DeBoer's New HGTV Show

More than a decade ago, Chelsea Houska DeBoer was introduced to fans when she gave birth to her first daughter on the hit MTV series "16 & Pregnant." Over the years, viewers watched Chelsea's ups and downs as a young, single mother on "Teen Mom 2" until she found her soulmate in her husband Cole BeDoer. After welcoming three more children with Cole, Chelsea made the difficult decision to leave "Teen Mom 2" in 2020 after 10 seasons on the series.

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," Chelsea wrote in on Instagram announcing her departure. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."

Like other reality stars, Chelsea did indeed expand upon her television fame to pursue different business ventures. Chelsea is the co-founder of lifestyle and home goods brand Aubree Says, as well as co-owner of photo editing company Belle & Rae Co. Perhaps the DeBoers' most notable project is the build of their South Dakota family home, which is showcased from start to finish on the Down Home DoBoers Instagram account. As Chelsea's enviable farmhouse is often the focal point of her social media posts, the DeBoers seem to have taken the success of their home build in stride to unveil an exciting new project that will see the couple's return to television.