Lawyer Tells Us Hunter Biden's Maximum Possible Sentence & It's Pretty Steep
On June 11, 2024, a jury found Hunter Biden guilty of all three counts of felony charges relating to a firearm he had purchased six years ago under false pretenses. The verdict arrived after a week-long trial, which included Hunter Biden's ex-wife taking the stand. At the time he bought the handgun in 2018, the son of President Joe Biden claimed on a federal form that he wasn't using or had ever been addicted to illegal substances. However, testimony given during the trial proved otherwise. Now that the case is over and Hunter is convicted, he must await his sentencing hearing. A date has not been set as of this writing.
A former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, exclusively told Nicki Swift what Hunter could face. "The maximum sentence Hunter Biden can receive is 25 years — 10 years on each of the false statement charges, and five years on the addict in possession charge if they were to run consecutively or back-to-back," he shared. However, Rahmani doesn't foresee Hunter getting anywhere near that amount of prison time if any at all. He added, "I expect Judge Noreika to sentence Hunter Biden to home confinement or probation. Imprisonment for a relatively minor crime where diversion was offered would be surprising and a logistical nightmare because Hunter Biden has Secret Service protection." If Hunter does get jail time, he can always get pardoned. Despite the president's promise, Rahmani sees that as a probability. There is a shady side to Joe Biden after all.
President Joe Biden has the power to pardon Hunter
This isn't Hunter Biden's first brush with the law and what's next for him is still up in the air. Still, Neama Rahmani shared with Nicki Swift that he has the possibility of having his conviction wiped clean. "President Biden can easily pardon Hunter for both the charges in this case and the California tax crimes case with his presidential pardon power. He told ABC News he wouldn't, but that may very likely change if he loses in November or Hunter is sentenced to prison," he proposed.
In an interview with ABC News before the outcome of Hunter Biden's trial, President Joe Biden was asked if he would refrain from pardoning his son, to which he replied, "Yes." After Hunter's conviction, the 46th president stated per CBS News, "As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad ... As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case, and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."