​​Lawyer Tells Us Hunter Biden's Maximum Possible Sentence & It's Pretty Steep

On June 11, 2024, a jury found Hunter Biden guilty of all three counts of felony charges relating to a firearm he had purchased six years ago under false pretenses. The verdict arrived after a week-long trial, which included Hunter Biden's ex-wife taking the stand. At the time he bought the handgun in 2018, the son of President Joe Biden claimed on a federal form that he wasn't using or had ever been addicted to illegal substances. However, testimony given during the trial proved otherwise. Now that the case is over and Hunter is convicted, he must await his sentencing hearing. A date has not been set as of this writing.

A former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, exclusively told Nicki Swift what Hunter could face. "The maximum sentence Hunter Biden can receive is 25 years — 10 years on each of the false statement charges, and five years on the addict in possession charge if they were to run consecutively or back-to-back," he shared. However, Rahmani doesn't foresee Hunter getting anywhere near that amount of prison time if any at all. He added, "I expect Judge Noreika to sentence Hunter Biden to home confinement or probation. Imprisonment for a relatively minor crime where diversion was offered would be surprising and a logistical nightmare because Hunter Biden has Secret Service protection." If Hunter does get jail time, he can always get pardoned. Despite the president's promise, Rahmani sees that as a probability. There is a shady side to Joe Biden after all.