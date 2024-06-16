Miles Teller's Stunning Transformation

Miles Teller has been making waves in Hollywood for well over a decade. As an actor, Teller has avoided becoming pigeonholed by portraying a diverse array of characters in a variety of projects in numerous genres, ranging from sci-fi ("Divergent" and its sequels) to superhero ("Fantastic Four") to critically acclaimed indie dramas ("Whiplash"). He's also ventured into television, starring as movie producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount+ series "The Offer," which chronicled all the behind-the-scenes turmoil that went into making cinematic classic "The Godfather."

As he's gained more Hollywood experience, Teller has increasingly gravitated toward projects about which he's passionate, versus those that offer a hefty salary or opportunity to raise his profile. Interviewed by Vanity Fair in 2016, Teller offered his own take on the actor's mantra of "one for them, one for me," in which a big studio production is followed by taking a role in a small indie film. "F*** that," Teller said. "I don't want to do one for them. I don't want to do one for anybody other than myself."

It's that uncompromising attitude that has made Teller one of the most intriguing actors of his generation, but how did he get there? To find out, keep reading to experience Miles Teller's stunning transformation.