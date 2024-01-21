The Heartwarming Love Story Of Keleigh Sperry And Miles Teller

It's seems pretty much impossible to not to gush about the relationship between Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. And their love story only makes them even more adorable. After the couple got engaged in 2017, Teller recalled to People how he felt during the early days of their relationship. "I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,'" he revealed. The pair tied the knot in 2019, after which Sperry (as we will continue to refer to her) changed her name to Keleigh Teller.

At the same time Teller's relationship with Sperry was evolving, so was his career. He delivered standout performances in critically-acclaimed films like "Whiplash," as well as Paramount's biographical miniseries "The Offer." But it was his turn as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in "Top Gun: Maverick," the 2022 sequel to the classic Tom Cruise action flick that shot him into stardom. As Teller reveled in this career achievement, Sperry was right there by his side. "The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times," Teller recalled to Men's Journal afterward.

With support and respect like that at the heart of their relationship, there's no denying Sperry and Teller are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood right now. And, the pair, who moved from Studio City to Pacific Palisades with their French bulldog Bugsy in 2023, seem to be just as in love as ever.