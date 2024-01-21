The Heartwarming Love Story Of Keleigh Sperry And Miles Teller
It's seems pretty much impossible to not to gush about the relationship between Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. And their love story only makes them even more adorable. After the couple got engaged in 2017, Teller recalled to People how he felt during the early days of their relationship. "I told my buddy, 'I think I'm going to be with this girl for a long time,'" he revealed. The pair tied the knot in 2019, after which Sperry (as we will continue to refer to her) changed her name to Keleigh Teller.
At the same time Teller's relationship with Sperry was evolving, so was his career. He delivered standout performances in critically-acclaimed films like "Whiplash," as well as Paramount's biographical miniseries "The Offer." But it was his turn as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in "Top Gun: Maverick," the 2022 sequel to the classic Tom Cruise action flick that shot him into stardom. As Teller reveled in this career achievement, Sperry was right there by his side. "The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, 'That might be the best film I have ever seen.' She was crying multiple times," Teller recalled to Men's Journal afterward.
With support and respect like that at the heart of their relationship, there's no denying Sperry and Teller are one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood right now. And, the pair, who moved from Studio City to Pacific Palisades with their French bulldog Bugsy in 2023, seem to be just as in love as ever.
They both immediately knew they were meant to be
Keleigh Sperry met Miles Teller through a mutual friend at The Black Keys' Grammy Awards afterparty in 2013. Teller, who was just starting to gain notoriety thanks to his breakout role in "Footloose" and subsequent turn in "The Spectacular Now," was immediately taken with Sperry, who at the time was two years into her professional modeling career. However, it took Teller a while to woo Sperry that evening. "Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked," the actor explained to Vogue. "I didn't think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one," he gushed.
Although he didn't know it at the time, the feeling was totally mutual, too. Sperry told the outlet she found Teller "so charming and charismatic. I adored him from the first moment we met." From that moment on, Sperry and Teller have been pretty inseparable.
Keleigh Sperry spent a lot of time on set with Miles Teller during the early days of their relationship
Shortly after embarking on a relationship with Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller was required to relocate from Los Angeles to Chicago to film the first movie in the "Divergent" film franchise, which would see him reunite with Shailene Woodley, his co-star in "The Spectacular Now." As an actor, Teller was used to moving around for work, but one thing was different this time; California native Sperry went with him. When Teller wasn't filming, the couple spent a lot of time with Teller's co-stars, particularly Woodley and Zoë Kravitz. Back in 2014, Sperry posted a picture on Instagram of the foursome hanging out, joking in the caption about they weren't able to go out drinking together as she was still a few months shy of turning 21 at the time.
Over the years, Sperry and Teller have continued to travel together, settling into a comfortable routine. In 2015, Teller told E! that this dynamic worked well for them. "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both," he said. Teller added that this is very unique for him as he was able to focus on both his career and their relationship. "She can come to set, and visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it," he added.
They made their red carpet debut together in 2015
If you weren't regularly checking social media, you perhaps wouldn't have known Miles Teller was off the market as he and Keleigh Sperry kept a pretty low profile during the early days of their relationship. It wasn't until 2015 that they made their first public appearance, stepping out onto the red carpet at the Oscars together. The pair was present to celebrate Teller's 2014 independent feature "Whiplash," which he starred in alongside J.K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist, and Austin Stowell. Collectively, the movie's cast and crew were nominated for a total of five Academy Awards and came home with three.
Safe to say it was a monumental night for Teller and his co-stars, but it also cemented his relationship with Sperry in the public eye. While speaking to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, the couple confirmed that Sperry's dad, Rand Sperry, approved of the relationship (via E!). Seacrest explained that Rand had called him on KIIS-FM in Los Angeles to celebrate his daughter and her beau. In response, Teller praised his girlfriend's dad for his support. "He had all his facts down and knew how many nominations we had and everything," Teller said.
Since then, Sperry has regularly attended events with Teller. The couple notably turned heads at the Met Gala in 2015, and packed on the PDA at the Oscars eight years after their red carpet-debut.
Their adorable engagement story
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry had been together for four years by the time the "Fantastic Four" actor decided to pop the question. Teller later revealed to Vogue that he wanted the proposal to be a surprise, and so, to throw Sperry off the scene, he purposely didn't propose while they were on a romantic beach getaway in the Seychelles. Instead, he waited until the next part of the vacation — when they went on safari in Africa.
Sperry recalled the romantic moment, admitting that it genuinely did take her by surprise. "On safari, our jeep would stop for coffee every morning. We stopped for our usual coffee break, and Miles and I were taking in the view when I spotted a rose on a tree. I was surprised to see a rose in the middle of winter in Africa, so I walked over and found a note attached to the rose that said the day we started dating and the day it was." She turned around to find Teller on bended knee. He read the note to her which said, "That was the first day you became my girlfriend and today is the last." "It was so thoughtful and romantic," Sperry gushed.
Afterward, Teller opened up about the special occasion on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via E!) and admitted he was very nervous to propose. But, popping the question with a rose just showed how well he knew Sperry. He explained it was a nod to one of her favorite shows, "The Bachelorette."
In 2019 they had a destination wedding in Maui
After they got engaged, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller jumped into full wedding planning mode. "We definitely want something smaller and intimate," Sperry told People at the time, before explaining that it was starting to morph into something bigger. "I'm the last of six kids, so nothing is ever actually small!" she said.
One thing Teller and Sperry both agreed on from the beginning was the location: Maui. The Hawaiian island is a frequent holiday destination for the Sperry family. "Miles started joining us on vacations, and we fell in love with it together. We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever," the bride-to-be explained to Vogue. In the end, the couple opted to mix elements of a tropical and traditional ceremony to create the perfect aesthetic for their big day. Their wedding took place on September 2, 2019, in a Catholic church and was followed by a jungle-themed reception at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel with music by Norwegian DJ Kygo. The couple was surrounded by family — as the youngest of six, Sperry has several nieces and nephews who were front and center — and friends, including a few famous faces such as Teller's long-time co-star Shailene Woodley and "The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev.
They celebrated their first wedding anniversary during the pandemic
It's often said that the first year of marriage is the hardest, but this doesn't appear to have been the case for Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. After tying the knot in 2019, the couple quickly and comfortably settled into married life, and their relationship seemed to be thriving. "Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there," Teller told Men's Health.
Even in the middle of a global pandemic and quarantine, it seems the couple couldn't get enough of each other. "I'm with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed," Teller said in the same interview. "We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great." Although the pair had to adjust to not working, they used the time to take up new hobbies like gardening. Teller told the outlet they both got into landscaping their backyard since they were spending a lot more time at home.
The couple was eventually able to travel to mark their first anniversary, jetting off to Tahiti and Bora Bora to celebrate in style. During their vacation, they enjoyed a traditional Tahitian dinner on a yacht and spent their days sunning and swimming in crystal clear blue waters.
They starred in a Taylor Swift music video
In 2021, Keleigh Sperry received a text from her friend Taylor Swift asking if she could "borrow" her husband, Miles Teller, to play a groom in a music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)." Sperry, who agreed immediately, also ended up with a role in it, playing the "invisible bride."
The video — which was directed by fellow actress Blake Lively – sees Taylor Swift stand out as Teller's ex-girlfriend wearing a bright red outfit. Swift then disrupts Teller's wedding reception to his invisible bride. The video continues, depicting a daydream sequence where Teller, as the groom, fantasizes about marrying his ex, Swift, and they share an intimate dance — this time with Swift wearing the wedding dress.
It turned out that making the video was an emotional experience for Sperry. Teller revealed to E! that his wife had been watching him and Swift film the intimate dance scene while listening to the then-unreleased 10-minute epic "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" for the very first time and it led to an outpouring of emotions. "Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing ... and she was just bawling her eyes out," he explained. Sperry later shared a snapshot of that moment on Instagram which showed Swift comforting her friend who was huddled on the floor with earphones in.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry returned to Maui with another famous couple in tow
It's no secret that Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry like to travel. They visited Paris together during the early days of their relationship, and have since been to a variety of tropical destinations, including Tahiti, Bora Bora, and the Seychelles. One of the most special places to them is Maui, where they married and regularly vacation with Sperry's family. The couple returned to the Hawaiian island in 2021, this time with two famous friends in tow — Shailene Woodley and her then-fiance Aaron Rodgers, before the duo called it quits at the beginning of 2022.
Teller and Woodley have a stronger-than-ever-friendship that they often liken to siblings. And the "Big Little Lies" star seems to be equally close with Sperry — after all, she did spend a lot of time on the set of the "Divergent" movies while Teller and Woodley were filming together. Sperry shared details of their group's trip on Instagram, posting a series of snaps showing themselves hiking through the tropical Hawaiian jungle, jumping off cliffs obscured by waterfalls, and swimming in lagoons. "Ponds with soulmates," Sperry captioned the dreamy experience.
Keleigh Sperry is Miles Teller's biggest champion
Keleigh Sperry is president of the Miles Teller fan club, and she's made sure everyone knows it. When Teller's topless scene from "Top Gun: Maverick" went viral, she posted her own Rooster thirst traps, compiling personal clips of Teller in a TikTok video set to "Take My Breath Away" as the soundtrack. She also posted a picture from that day on set with a shirtless Teller holding her in his arms. "Loving the Rooster love! Miles says thank you to everyone who has seen the film and he shares in this moment with you," Sperry wrote alongside the picture.
While Sperry is always happy to gush over her husband's happy achievements, such as when he hosted "Saturday Night Live," she's also been there for him in the low moments, too. When Teller's reputation took a dive after an interview with Esquire, in which he was branded "kind of a d**k," she stood by his side.
She constantly champions Teller, and in return he praises her in interviews and on social media. "There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not reminded of how much I truly love and adore you. Thank you for your kindness and unconditional support, Keleigh. I would be lost without you," he gushed in one of many tributes on X, formerly known as Twitter. Likewise, Teller will have no doubt supported Sperry's career as she has not only continued to model but also branched out into acting in 2017, appearing in the dramatic short "Dance."
Sometimes Miles Teller needs space to pursue an acting role
Part of what helped Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry tighten their bond during the early days of their relationship was the fact that they were able to be in close proximity to each other regularly. The actor has previously gushed about how he appreciate Sperry for traveling with him to film locations, calling her a welcome support rather than a distraction. This is something that's continued as their relationship has progressed and it's clear they enjoy spending time together. At the end of 2020, the couple even relocated to Australia so Teller could film the psychological thriller "Spiderhead" alongside Chris Hemsworth.
However, sometimes Teller needs space to pursue an acting role. When that's the case, Sperry doesn't always immediately join him on set in order to give him time to immerse himself into the character he's playing, especially when it's a darker role. "Hey, you get comfortable, and I think for me, whenever I'm too comfortable, even those times in between, like the days of filming, I don't know if it's a good place for me," he explained to E!
Respect is the key to their relationship
When a couple is as adorable as Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller, it's only natural for us onlookers to ask, "What's their secret?" Thankfully, it's not actually a secret as Teller has answered that question for us. It's simple: "Respect the person you're with," he told Elle. "My philosophy is, if I'm not happier when I'm with you, then there's no reason for me to be with you. I'm happy on my own," he added. The actor added that this is something he learned from his grandparents, whose 50-plus-year marriage he considers to be the gold standard of examples for showing how to love, care for, and respect your partner.
If Teller is following in his grandparents' footsteps, it obviously seems to be working. He and Sperry appear to be thriving after more than a decade together. Each of them shows constant signs of respect and devotion for the other whenever they speak publicly about their relationship. In a sweet tribute on X, Teller called his wife "the woman of his dreams," while Spery's Instagram grid features numerous, equally adorable tributes to Teller.
Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller are taking on more work together
Excluding their joint appearance in Taylor's Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller have largely kept their careers separate. However, they joined forces once again in 2023 when they starred in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial. The ad featured Sperry and Teller drinking the beer and dancing in their home with their dog, Bugsy. The experience exuded fun for the couple, who improvised their routine and put it together after just one rehearsal.
Speaking about their decision to appear in the commercial together, Teller added: "It's really been an incredible year for both Keleigh and I, not just professionally but personally. So, when Bud Light came and wanted us to be a part of a Super Bowl commercial, I mean, that's the top of the mountain as far as these things go. We always look forward to watching them." Meanwhile, Sperry expressed a similar sentiment on Instagram, calling the video "a time capsule of our little family." "It means the world. I can't wait to show our kids someday," she added. While the commercial was a one-off for now, given how much Hollywood — and fans around the world — adore the couple, we imagine this won't be their last joint venture.