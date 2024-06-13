Trump's Hug With Logan Paul Is More Loving Than We've Ever Seen Him With Melania

Donald Trump has had many awkward moments caught on camera with his wife Melania, but he was unusually at ease when embracing new BFF Logan Paul. To promote the former president appearing on Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast, Donald Trump Jr. shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, of his dad squaring off against the YouTuber-turned-fighter in the same manner that boxers do before fights. The clip ended with Donald and Paul breaking into laughter and the one-time POTUS leaning forward and hugging the podcast host with a giant smile across his face. It appeared to be a genuine bonding moment for the pair who seemed very comfortable together. "Are they trying to kiss?" one X user even replied.

Going to be a must watch podcast tomorrow with @realDonaldTrump and @LoganPaul!!! pic.twitter.com/CFT1EDitZR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 12, 2024

The duo shared more laughs in another clip posted by the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast's X account. In that video, Donald gifted Paul and his co-host some Trump merch including t-shirts with photos of the former president's mugshot. "Is this your mugshot? No way! You're gangster!" Paul said. "Well Elvis had one, Frank Sinatra had one — but we've eclipsed them," Donald said about his hot-selling tee. The controversial duo had laughs at the expense of Joe Biden in another clip. Paul joked about having the president on his podcast. "You know what chance you have of getting him on? I'd say less than one percent," Donald said with a smirk, as Paul giggled.

The former POTUS' bromance with Paul only highlighted the various cringe-worthy moments Donald has shared with Melania as the couple have had multiple awkward displays of forced PDA.