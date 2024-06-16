The Shady Side Of Maryanne Trump Barry, The Late Sister Of Donald

Donald Trump's older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, died in November 2023 at age 86. The siblings had a tumultuous relationship over the years. In 2002, Donald was raving about Maryanne in a 2008 interview with New York Magazine. "She ultimately became a federal judge, one notch below the Supreme Court!" he boasted. However, things turned sour after Maryanne's shady side was exposed via secretly recorded tapes that allegedly revealed the untold truth about Donald Trump.

Donald took his time to acknowledge his sister's death, waiting until the day after her passing. He sandwiched his thoughts between an attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James and a post promoting his latest book. When he did get around to Maryanne, Donald posted a gushing eulogy on Truth Social to a "truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other." Although, he couldn't help inserting himself into the tribute. "Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President," Trump wrote.

There was no mention of the far-from-flattering things Donald's sister said about him and his family in the leaked tapes, which, by anyone's standards, were contentious, controversial, embarrassing, and biting. The 15 hours of recordings were secretly made by Donald and Maryanne's niece, Mary Trump, during conversations with her aunt. After The Washington Post obtained the tapes in August 2020, it's safe to say Maryanne's shady side and true feelings towards her brother were laid bare.