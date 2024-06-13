What Was Scottie Scheffler's College GPA?

Two-time Masters champ Scottie Scheffler didn't need to be a stellar student in college when he seemed destined to make a good living on the links, but the pursuit of academic excellence was important to the world's No. 1 golfer. Despite initially not being able to get into the school of his choice, he worked hard to achieve a high GPA.

The pro golfer attended Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, which is where Scheffler met his wife, Meredith Scudder. His high school achievements, which included three state titles, made him a top target of college recruiters. However, he decided to remain in the Lone Star State — before he wore a green jacket, he was all about that burnt orange. According to Scheffler, it wasn't just the golf program at the University of Texas that made the college an attractive option. He was equally as serious about the school's finance program. "That's one of the reasons I came to Texas — to get a degree because Texas is an incredible school," he told The Daily Texan during his sophomore year.

Scheffler began his collegiate career in 2014 and made the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2016. While he hasn't revealed his exact GPA, this meant that it had to be at least 3.2. But there was a time when his dream of getting a degree in finance seemed like a tall order.