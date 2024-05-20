What Scottie Scheffler Really Thought Of His Jail Stint, According To An Inmate

Although Scottie Scheffler had no idea if he would make the PGA Championship tee time, he spent his time in jail warming up. As reported by the BBC, he stated, "I feel like my head is still spinning. I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell — that was a first for me." Scheffler shared that he saw on the television that the start time had been delayed and stated, "I was thinking about my tee time and whether I might be able to get out so I started going through my routine." The two-time Masters Tournament winner was pretty shaken up by the events but he credited the police officers for calming him down. "A couple of them inside made some jokes when they figured out who I was and how I ended up there," he shared.

Scheffler even got a meal out of his arrest, per CNN. An officer asked him, "So do you want the full experience today?" Scheffler had no idea what that meant and the cop clarified, "Come on man, you want a sandwich?" The golfer, who had yet to eat that morning, accepted. "I definitely never imagined ever going to jail, and I definitely never imagined going to jail the morning before one of my tee times for sure," he later told the media. It turned out that Scheffler only spent about an hour and a half in jail and was miraculously able to make the PGA Championship with time to spare.