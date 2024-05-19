PGA Stars Who Have Been Arrested

The following article contains references to drug and alcohol use and domestic violence.

Orange is not the color pro golfers aim to wear after putting in years of work on the course, but several of the sport's top competitors have learned that there's something more frustrating than a ball plunking down in a bunker — trying to get a good night's sleep on a prison bunk. At least no PGA star has been unlucky enough to learn the hard way that "shank" means something totally different in the clink.

It's not hard to see why golf has been described as "the sport of gentlemen" — it's a peaceful, slow-paced game that requires zero hustle or brute strength. But off the fairway, some famous golf players have engaged in ungentlemanlike behavior that has gotten them in trouble with the law. America's ill-behaved former president, Donald Trump, is even a golfer with a mugshot. An iconic, fictitious golf star has had a run-in with the boys in blue, too. After Christopher McDonald was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2017, an eyewitness told TMZ that the actor tried to impress police by telling them that he played Shooter McGavin in Adam Sandler's golf comedy "Happy Gilmore." And when the world's No. 1 golfer was arrested in 2024, the McGavin parody account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a collection of famous golf mugshots along with the words, "Welcome to the club, Scottie."