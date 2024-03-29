Donald Trump's Golf Course Behavior Is Said To Be Worse Than We All Thought

Claims of Donald Trump misbehaving on golf courses have surfaced from multiple sources over the years. In 2019, sports writer Rick Reilly wrote a book about the former president being liberal with the rules while golfing titled "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump." Reilly relayed quotes from golf analyst Brad Faxon, who recalled playing a round with Trump, Tiger Woods, and Dustin Johnson where the former commander-in-chief blatantly cheated. Faxon told a story about Trump hitting his ball in the water during the round. "Hey, throw me another ball; they weren't looking," he remembered Trump saying. Later, the book's author revealed Trump's cheating strategies were even more outrageous than previously reported.

During an interview with MSNBC on March 26, 2024, Reilly said Trump would go to extreme measures to win rounds of golf, including "kicking opponents balls into the bunkers." Reilly played 18 holes with the former POTUS, and it went as he had expected. "[H]e took seven mulligans," the writer told MSNBC. Reilly also explained how Trump has won so many tournament championships. "What he does [is] he just calls in and goes, 'I usually beat that guy, give me the trophy,'" the sportswriter said.

These claims were refuted by Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, who issued a strongly worded statement. "Rick fantasizes about having a golf game as good as President Trump," Cheung told People on March 27. However, previous instances backed up Reilly's claims, as Trump's boasts about his own golf course have landed him in trouble.