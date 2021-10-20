The Reason One Of Donald Trump's Golf Clubs Could Land Him In Trouble

Since leaving office in January, the actions of Donald Trump and his inner circle, especially in matters related to money — ranging from the state of the Trumps' wealth to the current Trump Organization scandal to ill-fated Cameo forays — have raised more questions than answers. What is the deal with the former presidents' supposed "huge" (as he might say) fortune? And how is this group still seemingly making such a ruckus?

Now, according to a story The New York Times broke on October 20, it appears Trump's family real estate empire is once again at the center of another investigation of the criminal variety — except this time, the focus of the case also has to do with one of Trump's greatest loves: golfing.

Per the report, the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, a Trump Organization-owned course located in New York state's Westchester County, has come under fire by the county's district attorney's office for financial dealings that might not be entirely above-board. Not only that, but the latest Trump financial fiasco isn't the first to involve one of Trump's golfing havens. But first, let's get to what's going down in Westchester.