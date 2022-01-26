What Donald Trump Just Declared On Golf Course Could Be Clue About His Political Future
Donald Trump has long been toying with the idea of running for the president of the United States a second time around for 2024. However, he has yet to make an official announcement, but has still been dropping more hints about his future than any other potential Republican candidate.
While there was some earlier speculation that Trump was backing down from running in 2024, sources say that his closest advisors are urging him to focus more on 2022 and the midterm elections, according to The Washington Post. One source put it this way, "The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn't want to own the midterms if we don't win back the House or Senate."
And while it seems like Trump might have some opposition from Republicans and critics like Chris Christie and Liz Cheney, who some say are two politicians he should be most afraid of, he just made an interesting declaration on the golf course. His comments are certainly raising a lot of eyebrows and turning plenty of heads, too.
Donald Trump claims he's the 45th and 47th POTUS
According to Page Six, Donald Trump has apparently seen the future using a crystal ball — make that a supposed crystal golf ball — by declaring himself both the 45th and 47th president of the United States. A video clip of Trump playing golf in his signature "Make American Great Again" hat is making the rounds on social media. An unidentified person can be heard in the background saying, "Now on the tee, the 45th president of the United States," to which Trump responded with, "The 45th and 47th."
If there's one person that might have something to say about Trump's presidential plans for the White House, it might be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a potential opponent, per CNN. But seeing how Trump leads in a new poll among Republican voters, with DeSantis in a "distant second," according to the Independent, it's safe to say that Trump has likely got his party's support lined up like a hole in one.