What Donald Trump Just Declared On Golf Course Could Be Clue About His Political Future

Donald Trump has long been toying with the idea of running for the president of the United States a second time around for 2024. However, he has yet to make an official announcement, but has still been dropping more hints about his future than any other potential Republican candidate.

While there was some earlier speculation that Trump was backing down from running in 2024, sources say that his closest advisors are urging him to focus more on 2022 and the midterm elections, according to The Washington Post. One source put it this way, "The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn't want to own the midterms if we don't win back the House or Senate."

And while it seems like Trump might have some opposition from Republicans and critics like Chris Christie and Liz Cheney, who some say are two politicians he should be most afraid of, he just made an interesting declaration on the golf course. His comments are certainly raising a lot of eyebrows and turning plenty of heads, too.