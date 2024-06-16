The Untold Truth Of The World's Tallest Bodybuilder

From Little Hercules to Ronnie Coleman, bodybuilders of all ages have never failed to fascinate the public. Perhaps it has something to do with just how dangerous the sport is — bodybuilding training can cause severe injuries — or the fact that the results can be so dramatic. Whatever the reason, though, bodybuilders have reached a new level of popularity, and many are finding fame outside the gym. Perhaps the best example of all time is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has had quite the transformation from Mr. Olympia to a Hollywood megastar.

Over the years, others have followed similar paths, including Lou Ferrigno, Dwayne Johnson, and John Cena. More recently, Olivier Richters (whose nickname is The Dutch Giant) has broken out of his native Netherlands and onto the big screen. As the 7-foot-2-inch Richters explained in a 2022 video posted to his YouTube channel, he was inspired to transform his body, so his height was no longer the only thing people talked about. "I couldn't change people staring at me, but I could do something about this body," he mused. And while his muscles are the result of an intense workout and diet routine, his height is totally natural. "I don't have any genetic defects," he told Guinness World Records in 2021. "They called me a natural giant and I'm very thankful for that because I can live a normal healthy life, but as a giant." Now, he's trying to take over Hollywood with roles in Marvel flicks and the "Indiana Jones" franchise. Here's everything you need to know about the world's tallest bodybuilder.