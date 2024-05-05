Athletes Whose Bodybuilding Training Caused Severe Injuries

Bodybuilding, just like any other sport, has its dark sides. Between their insane workout and diet regimens, in one study, 42% of bodybuilders were found to have partaken in Oxymetholone, an anabolic steroid. The use of these performance-enhancing drugs in the long term can lead to heart-related health complications and in some cases, death.

Another massive downside of the sport is injury. Besides leaving lasting damage, getting hurt can ultimately affect an athlete's results, as Guinness World Record holder Flex Wheeler revealed in an interview. "Before the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic exhibition bout in 2005 I also tore my rotator cuff and almost pulled out," Wheeler recalled. "I was disappointed by my performance at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic because my shoulder injury lost me a lot of training in the lead-up to the fight."

While severe injuries are not too common, if things go south, the repercussions can be life-long or in the worst-case scenario, fatal. For these athletes, one bad day at the gym turned out to be life-changing.