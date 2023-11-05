25 Athletes Who Got Caught Doping

British cyclist Tom Simpson was once one of the biggest names in the biking sport, having earned a bronze medal at the 1956 Olympics and excelling at other international competitions. Simpson won the Tour de Flanders in 1961, the World Road Race Championships in 1965, and many other significant titles throughout his career.

Sadly, his career and life abruptly ended while cycling in the 1967 Tour de France. While ascending Mont Ventoux, Simpson collapsed and died at the age of 29. According to eyewitness accounts, Simpson faltered and fell over on the side of the road. He remounted his bike with some help, but fell a second time. Initially, Simpson's death was deemed due to the excess heat and steep ascent, but the post-mortem examination found mixed amphetamines and alcohol in his system, which produced a powerful diuretic combination.

The excess heat combined with the substances in his system proved too much, resulting in Simpson's death. Simpson took PEDs throughout his career (as was common at the time), but it wasn't against the rules — his death changed that. According to the Olympics website, Simpson's death was a catalyst for the Olympics and other international organizations' establishment of anti-drug regulations. Despite the manner of his death, Simpson is highly regarded in the cycling world and is remembered fondly by his fans as one of the greatest cyclists ever to compete.