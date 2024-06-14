Deadliest Catch Alum Nick Mavar Dead At 59

"Deadliest Catch" star Nick Mavar has died at age 59. The former F/V Northwestern deckhand suffered what was described as "a medical emergency" in Naknek, Alaska, while working at a boatyard, according to a Deadline report. His cause of death was not disclosed, but Bristol Bay Police Chief Jeffrey Eldie did confirm that it was related to a health issue, not due to an accident.

Mavar's last appearance on "Deadliest Catch" was in 2021. While working on one of the fishing boats featured on the show is a dangerous job, what put Mavar out of commission in 2020 was a ruptured appendix. That medical emergency happened while he was filming the show amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he later sued F/V Northwestern Captain Sig Hansen because he had been unable to receive timely medical assistance. According to TMZ, he began working as a salmon fisherman after exiting the show.

A number of "Deadliest Catch" stars have died over the years. Nick Mavar's nephew, FV Titan Explorer Captain Jake Anderson, just lost his father in 2022. Mavar's final Instagram post was a tribute to his own dad, who turned 91 years old in December 2023. Now, it has become a place for fans to say goodbye to Mavar.