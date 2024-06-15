William & Kate's Chilly Interaction At Trooping The Colour 2024 Won't Put Troubled Marriage Rumors To Rest

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales made their first official public appearance together in months at Trooping the Colour 2024, but it wasn't enough to convince naysayers that a marital abdication isn't forthcoming.

Red flags in Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage emerged well before Kate's lengthy respite from royal duties got skeptics of the couple's relationship really riled up. The pair could have used a show of affection — even a brief one — to quell concerns that all is not well, but instead, they kept a bit of distance between them while standing with their family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. In footage of the royals watching the Royal Air Force flyover, Kate could be seen positioning herself slightly closer to King Charles III and frequently leaning toward him to talk. When she turned to exchange a brief word with William, her movements were stiffer and less companionable. William also looked a bit irritated when the couple did speak.

Kate occasionally rocked back on her heels as if she were on edge, which could be because she was nervous about participating in a royal engagement after such a long break — or perhaps being civil with William was awkward for her. In response to a video clip of the couple, one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, observed, "Kate & William make no eye contact whatsoever."

However, one body language expert believes the couple's balcony interactions are no cause for concern.