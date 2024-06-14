New Pic Of Kate Middleton Ahead Of Trooping The Colour Is Rife With Secret Symbolism

Kate Middleton has shared some wonderful news with her fans: She's feeling well enough to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony with the rest of her family this weekend. If that wasn't enough to get royalists celebrating — and to zip the lips of Kate conspiracy theorists — she shared a brand new photo in which she radiated good health. Her symbolism game was also strong in the snapshot; we're talking Taylor Swift-level hidden messages.

On Kensington Royal's official X account, Kate thanked her well-wishers for their support. "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family." In the image accompanying the message, she was posing beside a gorgeous tree that had obviously been around for quite some time.