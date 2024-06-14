New Pic Of Kate Middleton Ahead Of Trooping The Colour Is Rife With Secret Symbolism
Kate Middleton has shared some wonderful news with her fans: She's feeling well enough to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony with the rest of her family this weekend. If that wasn't enough to get royalists celebrating — and to zip the lips of Kate conspiracy theorists — she shared a brand new photo in which she radiated good health. Her symbolism game was also strong in the snapshot; we're talking Taylor Swift-level hidden messages.
On Kensington Royal's official X account, Kate thanked her well-wishers for their support. "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family." In the image accompanying the message, she was posing beside a gorgeous tree that had obviously been around for quite some time.
I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.
