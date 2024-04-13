A Timeline Of Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

From the outset of 2024, all eyes and ears have been on Kate Middleton, with fans worldwide expressing concern over her well-being. Renowned for her consistent engagement with the public, Kate's sudden withdrawal raised eyebrows and fueled speculation, causing the wildest theories to be thrown around left and right. But on March 22, 2024, the Princess of Wales made a shocking revelation: She had been diagnosed with cancer and has since started treatment.

Kate's announcement followed intense media coverage regarding the reasons for her withdrawal from public view. She was reportedly deliberate in taking her time before going public with her health news, with a source telling Us Weekly that she opted to focus on "resting up" and spending time with her family following hospitalization for what was initially described as an unspecified abdominal issue. The news of her cancer diagnosis blindsided both the public and the press, but Kensington Palace was careful not to divulge any more details about her condition. "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do," a spokesperson for the palace told the BBC.

Since Kate's last public appearance on Christmas Day of 2023, the unfolding of events concerning her situation has been a whirlwind. To help you make sense of it all, here's a detailed timeline leading up to her revelation that took the world by surprise.