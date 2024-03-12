Prince William & Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Explode With Kate Middleton's Press Disaster
Could history be repeating itself with another royal affair? Social media is buzzing, with many people certainly thinking so! We're all well aware of the infamous cheating scandal between King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Diana, and apparently, people think Prince William is following in his father's footsteps. Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye has fueled speculation that Prince William and Rose Hanbury are having an affair.
In January 2024, Kensington Palace revealed Kate had a "planned abdominal surgery" and wouldn't return to the public eye until Easter. Kate's disappearance, however, has become a huge spectacle as wild theories have taken over the internet; it's all anyone can talk about. Kensington Palace even had an icy response to all the chatter, reiterating their original statement. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," they said. But thinking this would quell the tide of wild speculation? Well, people were only warming up.
Kensington Palace dropped the first official photo of Kate in honor of U.K. Mother's Day in March 2024, but this only fueled the rumors. First, the image was undoubtedly edited around Kate's hand as she hugged her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Not only that, but one thing that has caused the affair rumors to grow is that people noticed Kate wasn't wearing her wedding ring, and many think it's because Prince William is cheating on her with Hanbury.
Rumors of Prince William cheating on Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury heighten
Kate Middleton not wearing her wedding ring in her first post-surgery photo was a big no-no.The image quickly sparked conversation online that Kate and Prince William's marriage is in trouble, with some even going as far as to claim that the heir to the British throne is having an affair with British model Rose Hanbury.
The rumors of Prince William and Hanbury have been fueled by Kate's recent disappearance, photo debacle, and the fact that news outlets have begun writing articles about the model. One person tweeted about Tatler Magazine and The Independent diving Hanbury's life just as the image of Kate without her wedding ring dropped, they said, "I'm laughing. The divorce soft launch is going TERRIBLY. It was gonna be Solo ringless Kate and these two articles on William's side piece dropped TODAY. The media wants to out the Rose Hanbury affair so baaad."
Rumors surrounding an affair between William and Hanbury have been a thing for years. Reportedly, Hanbury was close with the royal couple before the British tabloid The Sun reported that she and Kate had a supposed falling out. Not just that, but in 2019, writer Nicole Cliffe and writer Giles Coren claimed that William had an affair with Hanbury, which picked up public interest. However, nothing was ever confirmed, but rumors around Prince William and Hanbury are, once again, taking off as the mystery of Kate's press disaster has taken over the internet.