Prince William & Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Explode With Kate Middleton's Press Disaster

Could history be repeating itself with another royal affair? Social media is buzzing, with many people certainly thinking so! We're all well aware of the infamous cheating scandal between King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Diana, and apparently, people think Prince William is following in his father's footsteps. Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye has fueled speculation that Prince William and Rose Hanbury are having an affair.

In January 2024, Kensington Palace revealed Kate had a "planned abdominal surgery" and wouldn't return to the public eye until Easter. Kate's disappearance, however, has become a huge spectacle as wild theories have taken over the internet; it's all anyone can talk about. Kensington Palace even had an icy response to all the chatter, reiterating their original statement. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," they said. But thinking this would quell the tide of wild speculation? Well, people were only warming up.

Kensington Palace dropped the first official photo of Kate in honor of U.K. Mother's Day in March 2024, but this only fueled the rumors. First, the image was undoubtedly edited around Kate's hand as she hugged her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Not only that, but one thing that has caused the affair rumors to grow is that people noticed Kate wasn't wearing her wedding ring, and many think it's because Prince William is cheating on her with Hanbury.