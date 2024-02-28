Prince William's One Post Hints At Big Marriage Trouble With Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is on the mend from abdominal surgery, and while Kensington Palace may have broken this news, they've totally lost control of how the story is being received. Their updates have done little to quell the public's suspicions about Middleton's well-being or stave off disturbing conspiracy theories about what fans think is really going on with the Princess of Wales.
As you may know, Middleton hasn't attended any royal events or been photographed alongside the royals since Christmas. Middleton's children have also been absent from public events. This means that Prince William has mostly been left to represent their nuclear family — and the royal family as a whole, given that King Charles III is also dealing with his recent cancer diagnosis.
With that said, William has attempted to keep the royal machine rowing. On February 18, William made a solo appearance at the BAFTA Awards, serving in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. William revealed that he hadn't watched many of the nominated films, possibly in reference to his family's medical woes. "I've had other things on my mind. It's been a bit [hand motion] – a bit like that. But hopefully, I'll catch up," said William.
He also acknowledged Middleton when he apologized for her absence. "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," he said. And while William's statement temporarily quieted the rumors surrounding the couple's marriage, his comments about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war re-ignited the chatter in an unexpected way.
Fans find Prince Williams's statement peculiar
Two days after the BAFTAS, Prince William released a statement urging peace. "I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October," said Prince William in a statement posted to the Kensington Royal account on X. "I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible ... Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.
The statement continued, "Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found."
Unsurprisingly, royal watchers latched on to William's statement, and not just because it's frowned upon for the royal family to make such staunch politically-charged comments. Oddly, William's comments made zero reference to Kate Middleton. As many fans have pointed out, William's statement is written in a first-person POV, which means that Middleton had zero space to add her two cents on the matter. The statement was also emblazoned with William's personal emblem, further highlighting Middleton's absence. And while fans know that Middleton is in recovery mode, it would've been incredibly easy for the royal family to represent her likeness — if they wanted to. That they didn't adds to the suspicion that the royal family could be soft-launching William's single era.
Fans are incredibly concerned for William and Kate
Kate Middleton's recovery has placed a spotlight on her marriage to Prince William. Social media platforms have been booming with commentary about the way the royals' PR machine has been fumbling the royal couple's image amid her recovery. Reddit, especially, is teeming with diverse, interesting commentary. For example, one fan on Reddit has speculated about the state of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. "William using his personal crest only to sign the ceasefire statement instead of the joint one that is usually used. He hasn't used his personal crest since prior to marriage. So yep it's all looking a bit sus. As humans wish them the best, as royals.. Next," wrote the user.
This Redditor also pointed to a November 2023 article about Kate and William's argument over which boarding school to send their kids to. In an article by Life&Style, an insider claimed that while William wanted to send their oldest, George, to Eton College, where he and a sea of other male royals and high-ranking citizens attended in the past, Middleton wanted George and his younger sister Charlotte to attend Marlborough College. As the commenter pointed out, the royal family has worked to make William and Kate seem like the ultimate united front, so an article detailing the "tense conversations" that took place over their children's schooling was a bit odd. As for the outcome? Middleton reportedly won the debate, which means that their kids will attend Marlborough College when they're of age.