Prince William's One Post Hints At Big Marriage Trouble With Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is on the mend from abdominal surgery, and while Kensington Palace may have broken this news, they've totally lost control of how the story is being received. Their updates have done little to quell the public's suspicions about Middleton's well-being or stave off disturbing conspiracy theories about what fans think is really going on with the Princess of Wales.

As you may know, Middleton hasn't attended any royal events or been photographed alongside the royals since Christmas. Middleton's children have also been absent from public events. This means that Prince William has mostly been left to represent their nuclear family — and the royal family as a whole, given that King Charles III is also dealing with his recent cancer diagnosis.

With that said, William has attempted to keep the royal machine rowing. On February 18, William made a solo appearance at the BAFTA Awards, serving in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. William revealed that he hadn't watched many of the nominated films, possibly in reference to his family's medical woes. "I've had other things on my mind. It's been a bit [hand motion] – a bit like that. But hopefully, I'll catch up," said William.

He also acknowledged Middleton when he apologized for her absence. "I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," he said. And while William's statement temporarily quieted the rumors surrounding the couple's marriage, his comments about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war re-ignited the chatter in an unexpected way.