The Public's Guilt Over Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Is Clearer Than Ever

Weeks have passed since Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis and the public still feels as guilty as ever for the drama that preceded her public announcement.

Since early 2024, the public has been fascinated by Kate's sudden disappearance from the public eye after she had abdominal surgery in January 2024. For months, wild rumors and theories about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts took over the internet, and even celebrities weighed in. However, in March 2024, after much speculation, Kate answered the question everyone had been obsessing over. Posting a video to her and Prince William's social media accounts, the royal revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer. She shared, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

Kate's heartbreaking diagnosis shocked the world, and much of the public has felt remorse for taking part in spreading rumors about the royal. Now, many think that those celebrities who took part in speaking about Kate's whereabouts should apologize. A poll from Newsweek, conducted by Redfield & Wilton, revealed that out of 4,000 U.S. adults, 59% of those who participated "felt public figures and famous names who made jokes about the issue before the announcement should now say sorry." Every celebrity who spoke about Kate might not ultimately apologize, but some have.