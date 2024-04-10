The Public's Guilt Over Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Is Clearer Than Ever
Weeks have passed since Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis and the public still feels as guilty as ever for the drama that preceded her public announcement.
Since early 2024, the public has been fascinated by Kate's sudden disappearance from the public eye after she had abdominal surgery in January 2024. For months, wild rumors and theories about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts took over the internet, and even celebrities weighed in. However, in March 2024, after much speculation, Kate answered the question everyone had been obsessing over. Posting a video to her and Prince William's social media accounts, the royal revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer. She shared, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."
Kate's heartbreaking diagnosis shocked the world, and much of the public has felt remorse for taking part in spreading rumors about the royal. Now, many think that those celebrities who took part in speaking about Kate's whereabouts should apologize. A poll from Newsweek, conducted by Redfield & Wilton, revealed that out of 4,000 U.S. adults, 59% of those who participated "felt public figures and famous names who made jokes about the issue before the announcement should now say sorry." Every celebrity who spoke about Kate might not ultimately apologize, but some have.
Some celebs apologized to Kate Middleton
The Newsweek poll says it all, as 59% of those polled believe the celebrities who publicly theorized about Kate Middleton should apologize — and some have.
"The View" co-hosts kicked off the apology tour after constantly bringing up Kate's disappearance at the table, minus Whoopi Goldberg, who refused to talk about the royal. Alyssa Farah Griffin shared, "I'm guilty of having gotten into the fun of 'Where's Kate?' and thinking it's funny and sharing the memes and playing into that, and I forgot something fundamental that we all know: every person, whether they're a princess, somebody in a high-privileged position, or just the person next to you, is dealing with personal struggles that we don't know about. I send my love to her and strength to her." Fellow co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines also expressed regret over falling for the rumors and apologized for taking part in the messy situation.
Not long after "The View" co-hosts apologized, Andy Cohen also said sorry for speaking about Kate. The Bravo host shared several posts playing into the theories surrounding the Princess of Wales, but after her diagnosis, Cohen was remorseful. While speaking on "Radio Andy," Cohen shared, "I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate. I think someone on Sky News called me a 'numpty' during that whole conversation, and they were right." Apology after apology, celebs are taking back what they said about Kate.
The public is okay with not knowing about Kate's wherabouts
After Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, the royal went back into hiding. In the original statement revealing Kate had abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said she would not return to public-facing duties until Easter, but Easter came and went and there was no Kate. Before her cancer diagnosis, this would've cause a frenzy on the internet with a lot of speculation and rumors, but now people are okay with not hearing from the royal. The same Newsweek poll that asked if celebrities should apologize also asked participants whether they think the palace should inform the public on the Princess of Wales' health updates. Fifty-two percent of people polled believe they don't need to release more information about Kate, while 21% feel that the palace should inform them of any updates and 28% were unsure.
Despite the poll, many are still eager to see Kate. As for when the Princess of Wales will return to the public eye, it's still up in the air. However, Cameron Walker, a royal correspondent, told GB News in early April 2024, "What I am hearing from those close to the Princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it, and if she's keen to go," he continued, "But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that will take some time."