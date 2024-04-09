The Timing Of Kate Middleton's Public Return Is Still A Big Mystery

Kate Middleton's fans remain in the dark regarding her return to public-facing duties.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, put an end to the conspiracy theories surrounding her disappearance when she bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis. Taking to the Kensington Royal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Middleton addressed her supporters in a heartfelt, candid video revealing her health issues. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," said the princess in March 2024. "And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. My surgery was a success. However, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present." Since then, Middleton has been undergoing "preventive chemotherapy" after consulting with her medical team.

However, the exact timeline for Middleton's return to public duties remains unclear. When Middleton's abdominal surgery was initially announced, the Palace revealed that she wouldn't return to the public for at least a couple of months. "Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery, " read the statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." That March 31st deadline has come and gone, and the public has been left pretty much in the dark about the princess's updated schedule — until now, that is. Alas, the latest update seems to spark more questions than it settles.