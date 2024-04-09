The Timing Of Kate Middleton's Public Return Is Still A Big Mystery
Kate Middleton's fans remain in the dark regarding her return to public-facing duties.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, put an end to the conspiracy theories surrounding her disappearance when she bravely revealed her cancer diagnosis. Taking to the Kensington Royal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Middleton addressed her supporters in a heartfelt, candid video revealing her health issues. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," said the princess in March 2024. "And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. My surgery was a success. However, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present." Since then, Middleton has been undergoing "preventive chemotherapy" after consulting with her medical team.
However, the exact timeline for Middleton's return to public duties remains unclear. When Middleton's abdominal surgery was initially announced, the Palace revealed that she wouldn't return to the public for at least a couple of months. "Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery, " read the statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." That March 31st deadline has come and gone, and the public has been left pretty much in the dark about the princess's updated schedule — until now, that is. Alas, the latest update seems to spark more questions than it settles.
Kate Middleton might return by or before summer
Fans eager for Kate Middleton's grand re-entrance to the public scene might need to keep their countdowns on hold a bit longer. According to Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker, there's still no set date for Middleton's return to the royal spotlight, but she's open to making appearances as her health permits. "What I am hearing from those close to the Princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it, and if she's keen to go," shared Walker with GB News. "But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that will take some time." They added, "But maybe we'll see her at some point this summer. It just depends on how her treatment goes."
Prior to Walker's commentary, one of the last official updates about Middleton's altered schedule came through Kensington Palace's spokesperson on March 22. "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," shared a spokesperson for the Palace (via NY Post). "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery." It was also mentioned that Prince William would keep up his public responsibilities while supporting Kate through her cancer treatment. "The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year," they added.
Kate Middleton's absence may be negatively impacting the royal family
While Catherine, Princess of Wales' health and long-term recovery are of the utmost importance, it's been said that her absence from public engagements is casting a shadow over the royal family, which is already navigating the challenges posed by King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. According to an unnamed royal correspondent who spoke with The Intelligencer, Kate Middleton and Charles' simultaneous absences aren't helping the royal family's relevancy. In comments relayed to writer Abby Schreiber, the royal insider revealed that Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, were appreciated and that Princess Anne "is very popular and admired." However, the people reportedly want to see Middleton, Charles, and the other senior royals.
Despite the perception that the royal family is struggling as the princess and Charles recover from cancer, it's been said that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of the disgraced Prince Andrew, aren't happy about not being asked to step up. "It seems mean that the girls aren't being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service, especially when Prince Andrew has been accepted back into the fold," shared one of the sisters' friends with The Daily Beast. "They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn't be visited with the sins of their father. They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but ultimately not surprised."