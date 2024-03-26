The View Co-Hosts Walk Back On Kate Middleton Speculation & Blame Palace PR

Much like the rest of the world, "The View" co-hosts are saying "uh-oh" for getting mixed up in the Kate Middleton speculation. After much frenzy about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts following her abdominal surgery, the royal revealed she was diagnosed with cancer. Kate's cancer diagnosis was shocking, and many who once spread theories about her situation have since shared their remorse, including "The View" co-hosts.

Kate's disappearance was a hot topic at "The View" table for months, but upon learning of her cancer diagnosis, several hosts expressed shame for giving into the theories. Alyssa Farah Griffin shared, "I'm guilty of having gotten into the fun of 'Where's Kate?' ...I forgot something fundamental that we all know, which is every person, whether they're a princess, somebody in a high privileged position, or just the person next to you, is dealing with personal struggles that we don't know about." Griffin then placed a bit of blame on how the royal family dealt with the issue. She said, "Sure, the palace totally mishandled the PR of this, but the public mishandled it."

Fellow hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro also expressed regret for adding to the speculation. Navarro, however, felt all the media frenzy and Photoshop errors were to blame for Kate becoming an even bigger topic. Still, the commentator said this was a "teachable" moment for her, as Hostin said she was "remorseful" over her comments. Many of the co-hosts appeared regretful, except for one who has always been on Kate's side.