The View Co-Hosts Walk Back On Kate Middleton Speculation & Blame Palace PR
Much like the rest of the world, "The View" co-hosts are saying "uh-oh" for getting mixed up in the Kate Middleton speculation. After much frenzy about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts following her abdominal surgery, the royal revealed she was diagnosed with cancer. Kate's cancer diagnosis was shocking, and many who once spread theories about her situation have since shared their remorse, including "The View" co-hosts.
Kate's disappearance was a hot topic at "The View" table for months, but upon learning of her cancer diagnosis, several hosts expressed shame for giving into the theories. Alyssa Farah Griffin shared, "I'm guilty of having gotten into the fun of 'Where's Kate?' ...I forgot something fundamental that we all know, which is every person, whether they're a princess, somebody in a high privileged position, or just the person next to you, is dealing with personal struggles that we don't know about." Griffin then placed a bit of blame on how the royal family dealt with the issue. She said, "Sure, the palace totally mishandled the PR of this, but the public mishandled it."
Fellow hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro also expressed regret for adding to the speculation. Navarro, however, felt all the media frenzy and Photoshop errors were to blame for Kate becoming an even bigger topic. Still, the commentator said this was a "teachable" moment for her, as Hostin said she was "remorseful" over her comments. Many of the co-hosts appeared regretful, except for one who has always been on Kate's side.
Whoopi Goldberg was always on Kate Middleton's side
Several hosts on "The View" expressed remorse for what they said about Kate Middleton, but Whoopi Goldberg was not one of them. Plenty of celebrities spoke out about Kate's disappearance, and Goldberg was one of them, but she never added to the speculation. Instead, she defended the Princess of Wales. In early March, when Kate's Photoshop error became big news, the "Sister Act" star stood behind the royal. She shared, "When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family, or they start doing it to your kids, it's not cute. It's not fun. It really irritates me." Goldberg had the right mindset when defending the Princess of Wales as her cancer diagnosis has since come to light.
On the March 25 episode of "The View," where her fellow co-hosts apologized for adding to the speculation, Goldberg revealed she chose to keep quiet because "once you've had this experience, it can scar you." Her fellow co-hosts praised Goldberg for refraining from adding to the theories. The talk show host knew that, because of the platform she and her co-hosts have, it can only add to any media frenzy. She explained, "If I think that there is an edge, I'll always say, 'Listen, please, think about this.' Because what you don't know is what we say here doesn't stay here, it goes across the pond, it goes on the internet, and people, as you know, manipulate stuff."