Celebs Who Have Spoken Out About Kate Middleton's Disappearance

For the first few months of 2024, it seemed like all anyone could talk about was Kate Middleton withdrawing from the public eye. After Kate had her abdominal surgery in January 2024, the royal's whereabouts became major news, and even A-list celebrities weighed in on the topic.

When Kensington Palace announced that Kate had "planned abdominal surgery," no one really blinked an eye. However, once the Princess of Wales skipped some royal duties, people realized she'd been laying low since Christmas 2023. The internet went wild with theories as to what was going on, and royal watchers put together timelines of Kate Middleton's disappearance. The questions grew even louder when the royal family posted a clearly edited photo of Kate alongside her three children for Mother's Day in early March 2024 on Instagram. The unbelievable rumors about Kate Middleton continued to pour in.

On March 22, 2024, the royal family released a video of Kate answering the question people have been obsessing over. The Princess of Wales revealed that she'd taken a step back from her regular royal duties because she had been diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery. This news cast a totally new light on the wild takes that'd been shared by average citizens and celebrities alike.