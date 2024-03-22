Unbelievable Rumors About Kate Middleton's Life

Members of the British royal family are used to being the center of attention and are regularly photographed at public events around the world. As a result, royal fans went into meltdown when Kate Middleton stepped back from her official duties after royal officials revealed she was undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024. The longer Kate avoided the spotlight during her supposed recovery, the more outrageous and disturbing the theories about the princess' disappearance became.

In an interview with The Washington Post, PR crisis consultant Mark Borkowski discussed the strange rumors and conspiracy theories that have been circulated during Kate's absence from public life. "Just like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster as well as flat earth brigade, there will be folk who will believe the future Queen is a double," he explained. "It's a sorry mess."

Plus, things went from bad to worse in March 2024 when a photo released by the royal family of the princess and her children was debunked, and Kate claimed that she went a little heavy with the "editing." From otherworldly suggestions to truly macabre conspiracies, join us as we explore the most unbelievable rumors about why the Princess of Wales has been MIA.