Prince Harry Unveils More Troubling Details About His Brawl With Prince William
Prince Harry just can't seem to stop sharing his dramas with his famous family in public. The former senior royal has spoken out multiple times about the issues he's with the royal family over the years, including making bold claims certain members were never a big fan of his wife, Meghan Markle and purporting that those around the royals refused to help her during a very dark time in her life.
January then brought the bombshell the Duke of Sussex had supposedly found himself in a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, after a preview from his bombshell book, "Spare," leaked online. Harry claimed in the memoir that things turned particularly nasty between himself and the now Prince of Wales back in early 2019 after William supposedly badmouthed Meghan. Harry claimed William called the Duchess of Sussex "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" (via The Guardian) before getting physical with him. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," he wrote. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
But don't think Harry was going to reserve discussing that drama for only his book. Oh, no.
Prince William apparently didn't want Prince Harry to tell Meghan Markle about their fight
Prince Harry was back to discussing her personal issues with Prince William on January 8, this time revealing more about the now notorious physical altercation the two got into. The former revealed more about the behind closed doors moment while chatting with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," telling the journalist, "[William's] frustrations were growing and growing and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all." Harry then accused his brother of reaching his breaking point, which is when he purportedly pushed him to the ground, causing Harry to suffer cuts after falling on the bowl. He also claimed the Prince of Wales asked him not to tell anyone about what happened, including Meghan Markle, but he had no choice after she saw his injuries.
The same day as his "60 Minutes" interview aired, across the pond, Harry's ITV interview with Tom Bradby also hit the airwaves, with Harry once again speaking out about the brawl. In that sit down, Harry claimed William wanted him to hit him back, but he made a point of not doing so. "What was different here was the level of frustration. I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in [William]," he shared.
The royals are yet to respond publicly to Harry's serious allegations.