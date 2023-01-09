Prince Harry Unveils More Troubling Details About His Brawl With Prince William

Prince Harry just can't seem to stop sharing his dramas with his famous family in public. The former senior royal has spoken out multiple times about the issues he's with the royal family over the years, including making bold claims certain members were never a big fan of his wife, Meghan Markle and purporting that those around the royals refused to help her during a very dark time in her life.

January then brought the bombshell the Duke of Sussex had supposedly found himself in a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, after a preview from his bombshell book, "Spare," leaked online. Harry claimed in the memoir that things turned particularly nasty between himself and the now Prince of Wales back in early 2019 after William supposedly badmouthed Meghan. Harry claimed William called the Duchess of Sussex "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive" (via The Guardian) before getting physical with him. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," he wrote. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

But don't think Harry was going to reserve discussing that drama for only his book. Oh, no.