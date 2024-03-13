The Wild Paternity Rumors About Rose Hanbury's Daughter
Just when you thought that the rumors surrounding Kate Middleton's disappearance couldn't get any wilder, boom, a paternity conspiracy theory takes off on the internet. Rose Hanbury has become a strange piece in the puzzle of Kate's disappearance, and now even her daughter has been thrown into the mix.
Kate's absence from the public eye since her "planned abdominal surgery" back in January 2024 has been all the internet can talk about. With the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly in hiding, wild theories have surfaced on social media regarding her whereabouts. From giving a kidney to King Charles to divorcing Prince William, the rumors are endless. One theory, recently exploding on social media, is that Hanbury is having a secret affair with Prince William.
Of course, it would be far from the first time an affair happened in royal history, and that may be why so many people are seizing on the idea. Speculation about an affair began years ago, after The Sun reported that Kate had cut ties with Hanbury and requested that William do the same, per IBT. In 2019, two writers also claimed that William had an affair with the British model, but there was no proof. Still, this affair rumor never quite died down, and it's only picked up more steam since Kate's disappearance. The internet is going crazy over the wild theory that Prince William could be the father of Hanbury's daughter.
Rumors about Prince William and Rose Hanbury take off
Rumors about an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury have been all over the internet. Some royal watchers have even given the British model a brutal nickname: Camilla 2.0. Now, the gossip has gone a step further, if you can believe it. Social media has gone wild with theories that William could be the father to Hanbury's daughter.
In 2016, Hanbury and her husband, David Chlomondeley, welcomed their third child, Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, per Style Caster. She has since become the subject of fresh rumors surrounding William, as several online users have suggested that the royal could be her actual father. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Whatever is going on with Kate is not just about an affair ... I'm starting to believe that Rose Hanbury's daughter is William's. That would be the final straw, I feel. #KateMiddleton."
Although this has all been speculation and nothing has been confirmed, online users are convinced that Iris is the secret love child of Prince William. One user wrote, "#KateMiddleton found out about #PrinceWilliamIsALiar over daughter with former BFF #rosehanbury Her name is Iris and #PrinceWilliam is her biological father. Isn't #Monarchy great for men." No matter how wild the paternity rumors may seem, we don't think the internet will stop any time soon ... at least, as long as Kate remains out of the public eye.
Rose Hanbury rumors have caused havoc for the royal family in the past
One thing that has come out of the Rose Hanbury-Prince William paternity rumor — besides it generally being a disturbing theory – is that the royal family can't escape the British model. As mentioned, Hanbury has had connections to the future monarch since 2019, when affair rumors first sparked, per IBT. But back then, insiders were willing to share how the royals actually felt about the situation.
In 2019, a Middleton family friend spilled the tea to Us Weekly about how Kate was dealing with the gossip, saying, "Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online." Little did Kate know that the affair rumors would resurface years later with even more speculation added to them.
However, in 2019, the insider revealed that the rumors only made Kate and William's marriage stronger. "It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often ... They're still going strong," the source said. "Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives." As time goes on, we will see if these new rumors make Kate and William's marriage stronger, as it did in the past, or if it all becomes too much for the couple.