The Wild Paternity Rumors About Rose Hanbury's Daughter

Just when you thought that the rumors surrounding Kate Middleton's disappearance couldn't get any wilder, boom, a paternity conspiracy theory takes off on the internet. Rose Hanbury has become a strange piece in the puzzle of Kate's disappearance, and now even her daughter has been thrown into the mix.

Kate's absence from the public eye since her "planned abdominal surgery" back in January 2024 has been all the internet can talk about. With the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly in hiding, wild theories have surfaced on social media regarding her whereabouts. From giving a kidney to King Charles to divorcing Prince William, the rumors are endless. One theory, recently exploding on social media, is that Hanbury is having a secret affair with Prince William.

Of course, it would be far from the first time an affair happened in royal history, and that may be why so many people are seizing on the idea. Speculation about an affair began years ago, after The Sun reported that Kate had cut ties with Hanbury and requested that William do the same, per IBT. In 2019, two writers also claimed that William had an affair with the British model, but there was no proof. Still, this affair rumor never quite died down, and it's only picked up more steam since Kate's disappearance. The internet is going crazy over the wild theory that Prince William could be the father of Hanbury's daughter.