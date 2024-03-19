Andy Cohen's Take On Kate Middleton Re-Emergence Is What We're All Thinking
We're all accustomed to Andy Cohen weighing in on Housewives, but now the Bravo host is taking on the royals. Cohen has officially spoken out about his thoughts on Kate Middleton's whereabouts (and he's saying what we are all thinking).
A new video of Kate has hit the internet, but it hasn't eased the rumors surrounding her long-term disappearance after reportedly having abdominal surgery. TMZ released a video of Kate and Prince William taken the weekend of March 16, 2024, out and about at a farmer's market in Windsor. However, with the past Photoshop debacle, many quickly critiqued the newly surfaced clip. The somewhat grainy video had many questioning whether the woman was actually Kate or if it was another attempt to fool the public. Perhaps it was Kate's look-alike, Heidi Agan? Well, many felt it was not the royal — including Cohen.
Cohen tweeted his thoughts on the video and is leaning on the side that the royals are trolling the public. In a simple tweet, Cohen wrote, "That ain't Kate..." Cohen didn't provide any context to the tweet, but it wasn't hard to connect the dots that the Bravo host was talking about Kate's latest outing. The host's remarks had people flocking to the comments, agreeing with Cohen. One person tweeted, "We been knew, Andy." His tweet appears to reflect what many people are thinking as the Kate controversy continues.
Andy Cohen creates poll to gauge people's thoughts on Kate
Andy Cohen not only took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about his take on the wild Kate Middleton disappearance theories, but the Bravo host also made sure his Instagram followers got a taste of the action, too. According to Us Weekly, Cohen posted a screenshot of his tweet saying, "That ain't Kate," on Instagram after the video of the Princess of Wales' outing at the farmers market went viral. Cohen has seemed to confirm that he is just as interested in Kate's whereabouts as the rest of the world, and the host didn't stop at reposting his tweet on Instagram.
Cohen also decided to create a poll to see where everyone stood on whether the woman in the video was Kate or not. Posting a screenshot of the Princess of Wales from the clip, Cohen asked his Instagram followers, "Is this Princess Kate?" The poll allowed users to respond with either a "yes" or "no" answer. Us Weekly reported that at the time of the article's publication, the "no's" dominated over the "yes's," with more than 70 percent of the vote. Many were suspicious about Kate's whereabouts even before this latest video of the royal, and Cohen's poll only proves that the public's doubts persist.
Andy Cohen and John Oliver go off on Kate's Photoshop error
Kate Midleton's outing at the farmers market isn't the first time Andy Cohen has commented on the royal. During an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Cohen and his guest, John Oliver, gave their take on the now-famous Photoshop mistake.
In early March 2024, the first official photo of Kate since her surgery was posted on social media in honor of UK Mother's Day. The image was sent to news outlets but was later removed after experts revealed it was edited. In a bizarre response, Kate tweeted that it was her fault for the Photoshop errors. She said, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused..."
Days later, Oliver admitted on "WWHL" that he wanted to move on from the Kate controversy, but when the Photoshop controversy overtook the internet, he couldn't help but comment. He said, "I was out. I thought, 'Let's all just ignore this we've moved on,' until the Photoshop thing. That feels, like, you're almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point." Cohen found Kate's response to the edited image suspicious. The host explained, "Isn't their motto, 'Never complain never explain?' And then they have her explaining on Twitter?" The whole situation struck Oliver and Cohen as odd, but we have a feeling this saga isn't going to end there.