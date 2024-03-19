Andy Cohen's Take On Kate Middleton Re-Emergence Is What We're All Thinking

We're all accustomed to Andy Cohen weighing in on Housewives, but now the Bravo host is taking on the royals. Cohen has officially spoken out about his thoughts on Kate Middleton's whereabouts (and he's saying what we are all thinking).

A new video of Kate has hit the internet, but it hasn't eased the rumors surrounding her long-term disappearance after reportedly having abdominal surgery. TMZ released a video of Kate and Prince William taken the weekend of March 16, 2024, out and about at a farmer's market in Windsor. However, with the past Photoshop debacle, many quickly critiqued the newly surfaced clip. The somewhat grainy video had many questioning whether the woman was actually Kate or if it was another attempt to fool the public. Perhaps it was Kate's look-alike, Heidi Agan? Well, many felt it was not the royal — including Cohen.

Cohen tweeted his thoughts on the video and is leaning on the side that the royals are trolling the public. In a simple tweet, Cohen wrote, "That ain't Kate..." Cohen didn't provide any context to the tweet, but it wasn't hard to connect the dots that the Bravo host was talking about Kate's latest outing. The host's remarks had people flocking to the comments, agreeing with Cohen. One person tweeted, "We been knew, Andy." His tweet appears to reflect what many people are thinking as the Kate controversy continues.