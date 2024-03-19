Kate Middleton's Look-Alike Heidi Agan Gives Blunt Response To Conspiracy Theories

Kate Middleton's health has spawned rumors from royal fans and the press alike, as Kate's hospital stay could have been a total lie — but Kate's look-alike isn't standing idly by amid the public's latest theory.

It appeared many questions were answered when The Sun obtained video of Catherine, Princess of Wales, out with William, Prince of Wales, at a Windsor farmer's market near their cottage in Adelaide on March 16. "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there ... she looked happy and she looked well," an onlooker told the outlet. However, shortly after the video circulated, the Kate conspiracy saga took another twist as a new set of rumors circulated which claimed the royal family had used well-known Kate impersonator, Heidi Agan, to film the footage. "Are you 100% sure that Kate Middleton is in that new video and not her lookalike Heidi Agan?" a follower of the royals wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What if it was actually the professional Kate Middleton lookalike???" another added.

To put those theories to rest, Agan spoke to the Mirror on March 19. "In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not," the professional Kate lookalike told the publication. "I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video," Agan said. The waitress-turned-impersonator believes the theories surrounding's Kate's health have "gone too far." An onlooker from Kate's visit to the market confirmed Agan's beliefs that it was the Princess of Wales in the video.