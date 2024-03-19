Kate Middleton's Look-Alike Heidi Agan Gives Blunt Response To Conspiracy Theories
Kate Middleton's health has spawned rumors from royal fans and the press alike, as Kate's hospital stay could have been a total lie — but Kate's look-alike isn't standing idly by amid the public's latest theory.
It appeared many questions were answered when The Sun obtained video of Catherine, Princess of Wales, out with William, Prince of Wales, at a Windsor farmer's market near their cottage in Adelaide on March 16. "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there ... she looked happy and she looked well," an onlooker told the outlet. However, shortly after the video circulated, the Kate conspiracy saga took another twist as a new set of rumors circulated which claimed the royal family had used well-known Kate impersonator, Heidi Agan, to film the footage. "Are you 100% sure that Kate Middleton is in that new video and not her lookalike Heidi Agan?" a follower of the royals wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What if it was actually the professional Kate Middleton lookalike???" another added.
To put those theories to rest, Agan spoke to the Mirror on March 19. "In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not," the professional Kate lookalike told the publication. "I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video," Agan said. The waitress-turned-impersonator believes the theories surrounding's Kate's health have "gone too far." An onlooker from Kate's visit to the market confirmed Agan's beliefs that it was the Princess of Wales in the video.
Heidi Agan's Instagram posts confuse fans
In a separate interview, Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan told LBC that she couldn't have been in the farmer's market video as she was 120 miles away at the time. "I don't know what's happened. I can't believe how insane it's gone," Agan told the outlet on March 19 when discussing the conspiracy theories swirling around Kate's disappearance from the public eye. On March 18, Agan uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram with a caption that poked fun at the rumors she was used in the farmer's market video. "Found her. She's fine. #whereiskatemiddleton #lookalike," Agan wrote. This further stoked the flame for conspiracy theorists. "How much did you get payed for pretending to be her at the farmers market?" one Instagram user replied.
Meanwhile, a person who was at the market at the time the video of Kate and Prince William was taken shot down the lookalike conspiracy. "I'm not in that mindset and all of that was nonsense," onlooker Nelson Silva told The Sun on March 18. Silva also spoke to TMZ about his brief encounter with the royal couple. "Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural," he said.
This all came a week after Kate offered a bizarre excuse for her fake photo controversy. The Princess of Wales released a photoshopped family photo on UK Mother's Day, which was her first photo since being hospitalized in January, and said she botched the edits.