The Latest Twist In The Kate Middleton Conspiracy Saga Is The Most Damning Yet

The saga of Kate Middleton's vanishing act has taken an unexpected turn that has conspiracy theorists going wild. After Kensington Palace released the first authorized photo of the royal since she was photographed attending church with her family on Christmas Day, some news agencies issued a kill notification regarding its stories centered on the picture (via Chris Ship on X). The reason they amended their reporting confirmed some people's suspicions about the picture.

At first glance, there's nothing wrong with the image of Kate celebrating Mother's Day with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They look happy and healthy spending time outside together on a lovely day. However, AP was among the news agencies that suggested the palace's photo may have been digitally manipulated. This is an allegation some royal watchers immediately made after noticing some apparent signs of digital manipulation. That's when the Associated Press sent out a kill notification advising clients to remove its original story from all social media platforms. So, what is going on here?

