Kate Middleton Finally Answers The Relationship Question We've All Been Obsessing Over

Kate Middleton has finally broken her silence after months of speculation on her whereabouts. The Princess of Wales posted a two-minute video on social media revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Kate explained, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." After receiving her diagnosis, Kate shared that her medical team advised her to undergo "preventative chemotherapy" and she is currently in the "early stages of that treatment."

Kate and Prince William have been trying to deal with this issue privately, and it has taken her time to process this while continuing to deal with her medical issues. But the Princess of Wales revealed that the part that has taken the most time has been helping her children handle the news. "Most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay," she said.

Kate expressed her gratitude to Prince William for being by her side through it all, and is hoping that now that the public knows what's going on the family can have more privacy. This is particularly noteworthy after her extended absence from the public eye led to speculation about William and Kate's marriage.