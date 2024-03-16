The Untold Truth Of Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was thrown into the international spotlight when she married Prince William on April 29, 2011. Since then, she's become a beloved member of the royal family, as well as the mother of William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, Kate retreated from the limelight in 2024, with reports revealing that the princess had undergone abdominal surgery and wouldn't be returning to public events until later in the year.

Kensington Palace's decision to remain secretive regarding Kate's health and wellbeing led onlookers to question whether some sort of conspiracy was taking place behind closed doors. When a photo of Kate was proven to be fake, royal watchers became even more concerned for the duchess, but answers were not forthcoming from the royal family.

From her idyllic childhood with the Middleton family to how she first came into contact with Prince William, Kate's life has been a dramatic rollercoaster ride. Join us as we explore the untold truth of Kate Middleton.