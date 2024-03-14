The Kate Middleton Vogue Cover Theorists Think Is Behind Her Photoshop Scandal

Kensington Palace tried to put a stop to wild theories about Kate Middleton's disappearance from the public eye by releasing a family photo. Unfortunately for the royal couple, the plan backfired, much like Prince William's first attempt to respond to the theories.

In celebration of Mother's Day in the U.K. on March 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a family photo of Kate and the children on their official Instagram page with a snap supposedly taken by William. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," said the caption, signed "C" for Catherine. Almost immediately, media outlets noticed that the snapshot appeared to have been altered. "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand," The Telegraph wrote. This resulted in the pic being pulled from multiple publications, and more theories about the status of Kate's health circulated.

The following day, Kate apparently issued an excuse for the photo controversy. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," said a March 11 statement attributed to Kate from Kensington Palace on X, formerly Twitter. Not everyone was satisfied with this explanation. "[A]re we seriously supposed to believe that kate middleton has Adobe Creative Cloud subscription[?]" one user wrote.

Another person on X theorized that not only was the snap slightly altered, but that an old picture of Kate was used from a previous magazine photoshoot.