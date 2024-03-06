Prince William's Response To Wild Kate Middleton Theories Totally Backfires

After not getting any answers about Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery and why her recovery might take so long, people are either irritated that the Palace is being so secretive or concerned that the Princess of Wales is seriously ill. "Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now," royal expert Sally Bedell told People. Prince William didn't exactly soothe people's worries when his spokesperson stated, "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

A Spanish reporter claimed Middleton had to be induced in a coma at the hospital due to a serious health complication, which the Palace adamantly refuted, according to The Times. Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith said of the conspiracy theorists, "I think they should leave her alone right now because there's a reason why they're [family] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space. I just think it's fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else they would think to give them some space," per the Mirror. As for Prince William, he has remained tight-lipped about Middleton's health. As the Daily Mail reported, when he was asked how Middleton was doing, he stayed silent.