Rose Hanbury's Reported Response To Prince William Affair Rumors Doesn't Surprise Us
Rose Hanbury broke her silence on the affair rumors surrounding her and Prince William, and her response didn't shock us. Hanbury has found herself in a tangled web of theories after Kate Middleton went MIA after having abdominal surgery in January 2024. While there have been plenty of conspiracy theories thrown out on the internet as to where Kate could be, many have suggested that the Princess of Wales' disappeared from the public eye because William had an affair with Hanbury, even going as far to say the future monarch is the father of her child.
Prince William and Hanbury have been at the center of affair rumors for years. It all started in 2019 after Hanbury and Kate reportedly had a falling out, and it wasn't long before people began suggesting it was her alleged affair with William that caused the friendship to end. Even though the rumors have existed for years, neither William nor Hanbury ever commented on the allegations thrown their way — until now.
Business Insider attempted to reach out to both Kensington Palace and Hanbury to get their takes on the affair accusations. Although Kensington Palace refused to comment, Hanbury responded. Hanbury addressed the affair accusations via her lawyer, telling the outlet, "The rumors are completely false." She didn't go into further detail, but this was enough to demonstrate that the rumors have reached new heights if Hanbury was willing to respond.
The internet isn't buying Rose Hanbury's denial
Rose Habury may have denied the affair rumors between her and Prince William through her lawyer, but that hasn't stopped speculation. Many are convinced something went down between the two and this, in turn, is why Kate Middleton has not been in the public eye. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to an article about Hanbury denying the allegations, saying, "Why do I think she was forced to say this..." Others have even brought King Charles' affair into the conversation to point out that this wouldn't be the first time a royal has cheated, if the rumors about William and Hanbury were to be true. One person tweeted, "Camila said the same thing decades ago." The parallels between Hanbury and Camilla even inspired the internet's brutal nickname for Hanbury.
It isn't just the internet that's been talking about Hanbury and William's alleged affair, though. In March, Stephen Colbert featured an entire segment on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" about the rumored affair, although he primarily recapped the situation over sharing his opinion. However, the segment did fuel online conversations. So although Hanbury has since denied the speculation, as long as Kate remains missing from the public eye, we have a feeling the rumors will continue to grow.