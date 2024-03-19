Rose Hanbury's Reported Response To Prince William Affair Rumors Doesn't Surprise Us

Rose Hanbury broke her silence on the affair rumors surrounding her and Prince William, and her response didn't shock us. Hanbury has found herself in a tangled web of theories after Kate Middleton went MIA after having abdominal surgery in January 2024. While there have been plenty of conspiracy theories thrown out on the internet as to where Kate could be, many have suggested that the Princess of Wales' disappeared from the public eye because William had an affair with Hanbury, even going as far to say the future monarch is the father of her child.

Prince William and Hanbury have been at the center of affair rumors for years. It all started in 2019 after Hanbury and Kate reportedly had a falling out, and it wasn't long before people began suggesting it was her alleged affair with William that caused the friendship to end. Even though the rumors have existed for years, neither William nor Hanbury ever commented on the allegations thrown their way — until now.

Business Insider attempted to reach out to both Kensington Palace and Hanbury to get their takes on the affair accusations. Although Kensington Palace refused to comment, Hanbury responded. Hanbury addressed the affair accusations via her lawyer, telling the outlet, "The rumors are completely false." She didn't go into further detail, but this was enough to demonstrate that the rumors have reached new heights if Hanbury was willing to respond.