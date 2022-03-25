Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Encouraging The Royal Family To Apologize

Whoopi Goldberg does not shy away from controversial topics. On the January 31 episode of "The View," she landed in some piping hot water after making some very problematic comments on the Holocaust. The hosts were discussing the ban of the book "Maus" in schools when Goldberg said the Holocaust was not "about race." She said, "Let's be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn't about race." She continued, "It's not about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man." Additionally, Goldberg said the Holocaust was between "two white groups of people."

After an intense backlash, Goldberg was suspended from "The View" for two weeks. She went on to apologize on Twitter and in-person for her hasty comments. On the February 1 episode of "The View," she retracted her previous comments and said, "But it is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race" (via Variety).

Now, a little over a month since she returned from her suspension, Goldberg is back to voicing her unfiltered opinion, but this time it's been aimed at the royal family.