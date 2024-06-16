Who Is USA Swimmer Caeleb Dressel's Wife, Meghan?

Before Caeleb Dressel put a gold band on Meghan Dressel's finger, the pro swimmer already possessed two gold medals from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. There was so much more joy to come for the couple, whose love story began in the pool.

Caeleb and Meghan are high school sweethearts who both swam competitively in Florida when they were young. On "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," the couple revealed that they first met through the swim meets they participated in when they were in elementary school. "She totally had a crush on me when I was little," said Caeleb. But according to Meghan, she had a lot of competition for Caeleb's attention back then. "He was the heartthrob of all the little girls at the time," she revealed. Meghan never acted on her feelings and she and Caeleb remained nothing more than casual acquaintances until high school. In the evenings, they both started training at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, which is renowned for its swimming program. Their relationship began as a friendly one; it took Caeleb a few years to gather up the courage to ask Meghan out. When he proposed in 2019, he recruited his photographer sister to help. Meghan thought they were just doing a photo shoot at the same spot where the couple took their senior pictures — but then he got down on one knee.

Before the couple tied the knot, Meghan completed her college education with some seriously impressive credentials.