Biggie Smalls' Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

The death of The Notorious B.I.G., or Biggie Smalls, marked a dark period in music history. On March 9, 1997, the rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24. Smalls was in the passenger seat when an Impala stopped next to the Chevy Suburban driven by Gregory "G-Money" Young at a red light and opened fire. The case has never been solved. In December 2012, authorities released Smalls' autopsy report in hopes it would lead to new clues.

It didn't, but it revealed there was only one fatal shot and that Smalls was sober. In six months, the hip-hop scene lost two of its greatest rappers after the drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur the previous September. Shakur's mysterious death was big on Smalls' mind ahead of his own murder. Just days before his death, Smalls revealed he feared for his safety amid violence experienced by other Black celebrities.

"It's not just rappers," Biggie told San Francisco's KYLD-FM on March 5, 1997 (via MTV News). "They gonna attack anybody that's a large figure. They did it to (Michael) Jordan. They did it to (Mike) Tyson. They did it to Bill Cosby. They gonna' attack you if you on top." Smalls argued he needed security because he was unable to fend for himself without consequences. "I can't beat everybody up, I'll go to jail," he said. Despite his worries, Smalls suffered a similar fate to his friend-turned-rival just months earlier.