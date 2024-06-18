Whatever Happened To Elizabeth Berkley?

It's not ideal when an actor's first major film turns out to be a complete disaster. Elizabeth Berkley is all too familiar with that narrative, as her decision to leave "SBTB" early may have been one that she later regretted.

Berkley's breakout role came knocking in 1995 when she starred in the film "Showgirls" as lead character Nomi Malone. The story revolves around Malone's journey from small-town stripper to Las Vegas showgirl and all the road bumps and heartbreak in between. While it could have landed Berkley on the map as a solid actor, it did the exact opposite, racking up terrible reviews that only stunted her growth. Entertainment Weekly dubbed it the "worst movie of the year," ripping apart Berkley's attempt at the big leagues. "By Hollywood's near consensus, it's also the worst thing that ever happened to its star, Elizabeth Berkley, who has gone from red-hot hype to ice-cold chill faster than a $5 lap dance," wrote the scathing review.

That kind of false start did a number on Berkley, who later admitted how traumatic it was to be cast aside when she felt she had done right by her character. "Of course, it was disappointing that it didn't do well, but there was so much cruelty around it," she told People in 2020. "I was bullied. And I didn't understand why I was being blamed. The job as an actor is to fulfill the vision of the director. And I did everything I was supposed to do."