Katie Ledecky Looks So Different With Makeup On

Katie Ledecky is one of the best swimmers of all time. She has seven Olympic gold medals and 21 World Championship titles as of June 16, 2024. As Ledecky spends most of her life training or competing in pools, people usually see her barefaced with a cap and goggles (dripping with water). However, when she does step out for a special event, a little bit of makeup makes the transformation of Ledecky pretty notable.

Still, she's not a fan of going full-out glam. No caked-on eye shadow and fake eyelashes; Ledecky prefers to keep the makeup minimalist, plumping for neutral colors, such as almost nude lipstick. What makes the biggest difference, though, is Ledecky's eyebrows. They are usually nearly invisible but add a new dimension to her appearance when penciled in. Ledecky is one of those lucky people who have been blessed with a perfect complexion — despite spending most of her time submerged in chlorine. So, it's little surprise she chooses not to slap foundation all over her face (though she did get a little more glam for the cover of her book, "Just Add Water.")

The sports star has little time to focus on hair and makeup. Instead, she's all about the diet and training. This, for many, would be a total chore, but luckily for Ledecky, she's totally here for the exercise regime. "I don't see going to the gym as work — I see it as playtime. It's fun for me," she told Women's Health in March 2021. "I'm pretty good at staying focused on my own goals and not paying attention to any expectations that might be on me."